Queer Christmas in July returns for 2024

Back by popular demand after last year’s huge success, Queer Christmas in July is back for 2024.

Once again, the event aims to provide a sense of belonging and togetherness for those who need it most, creating a warm and inclusive environment where everyone can connect and find support.

This year’s event promises to be just as inclusive and welcoming, open to both LGBTIQA+ individuals and allies.

Due to the overwhelming interest and limited capacity, attendees are encouraged to RSVP early to secure your spot for this joyful celebration.

To enhance the festive spirit, all guests will also be welcomed with a small gift upon arrival. Through this Christmas in July Lunch, Queerspace and Positive Attitude Inc. aim to foster a sense of community, acceptance, and joy, providing a much-needed respite and connection for all attendees.

Event Information

Where: 100 Drummond Street, Carlton

When: July 27, 12:00-3:30PM

Tickets: Free, but registration is required. Visit eventbrite for more information.

Note: During the registration process, attendees are asked to provide any dietary requirements to ensure everyone’s comfort and enjoyment. The hosts are committed to accommodating all guests and creating an accessible environment for individuals with diverse needs. If you have any specific accessibility requirements, please email communications@ds.org.au.

For more information, visit queerspace.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.