QUIVR is Brisbane’s best kept secret – this NYE, the secret’s out!

We see you Brisbane Queers: you don’t want to leave the house on New Year’s Eve, but you don’t want to stay home either, right? Well, don’t sit on your couch, sit on ours!

QUIVR hear you loud and clear, so they’ve created The Q Night, just for you.

Queer-owned hidden laneway bar QUIVR is Brisbane’s best kept secret – we’ll make you feel right at home.

Hang up your Netflix uggies, drag yourself out and meet new like-minded peeps – the medicine for 2023.

This Q Night will be the first of what will be a monthly series of events.

Our 2022 NYE Edition will be hosted by trans-masc non binary queer legend Zac Callaghan who’ll encourage ‘light, facilitated mingling’.

Zac has curated curious questions on Q-Cards and will be hosting our very own “Quick-Queeries,” it’s never been easier to start that conversation with a cute stranger!

Come and learn interesting stuff about your friends and meet new folks along the way.

If all else fails we’ve got a dedicated chai room with re-runs of the L-Word for all your hide-out needs.

Who are we?

QUIVR is a queer-owned business, created by Hollee Hibberson (she/her) and Dara Donnelly (they/them).

We established a DJ livestream booth in Winn Lane in 2020 where we stream DJ sets to our online community.

We naturally evolved into a DJ & Music Production School with a focus on creating diverse sounds. So far, more than 250 students have joined us in our courses.

In Nov 2022 Hollee & Dara quite literally hand-built the QUIVR bar!

It is located in Winn Lane and has an indoor and outdoor licenced area to enjoy, along with signature cocktails, tap beer and non alcoholic bevs which has been an incredible addition to our community space.

Everything you need to know

We’ve got cocktails, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Capacity will be limited to 100 ‘Like-Minded Legends’. Tickets are $10.

The bathrooms are all-gendered and wheelchair accessible bathrooms can be found in Bakery Lane and California Lane, both within 2min of QUIVR.

Winn Lane is wheelchair accessible and all outdoor licensed areas are also accessible.

Licensed areas inside as well as the bar have 1 step to inside access.

Plenty of comfy couches inside to connect and chill also.

Q Night will kick off at 5pm, and facilitated mingling will begin at 6pm and 8pm.

Outdoor laneway DJ’s, DJ Jaguar B and Hol Hibbo will be playing from 9pm to 1:30am.

Come when you want. Wear what you like. Leave when you’re done.

Book your tickets now.

