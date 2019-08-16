Queer black singer makes TIME Magazine cover

TIME Magazine devotes their August cover to breakout singer Lil Nas X. The singer who crosses genres between hip-hop and country came out as gay at the end of Pride month.

In his interview with TIME, Lil Nas X said he never planned to come out.

He attributed that to hearing from a young age that homosexuality was wrong and also a fear of losing fans.

Neither of his chosen genres – hip-hop and country music – show much tolerance for gay artists.

“I know the people who listen to this the most, and they’re not accepting of homosexuality.”

However, Pride month brought about a change of heart in the singer.

“In June, I’m seeing Pride flags everywhere and seeing couples holding hands–little stuff like that.

“I never would have done that if I wasn’t in a way pushed by the universe.”

Lil Nas X first came out to his father and sister early in June.

Then, later that month, he came out to his fans on Twitter.

“Thought I made it obvious,” he wrote on Twitter, and pointed out the rainbow on his album cover.

TIME Magazine cover of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X’s song ‘Old Town Road’, recently became the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song in history.

Not bad for a singer-songwriter with no previous chart success whose relentless self-determination pushed his song to a world-wide audience.

“Last year I was sleeping on my sisters floor, had no money, struggling to get plays on my music, suffering from daily headaches, now I’m gay.”

TIME Magazine summed up the young singer’s achievement.

“There aren’t many black stars in country #music – there aren’t many queer stars in #hiphop.

“There aren’t many queer black stars in American culture, point-blank. ”

Well, there sure is now.

