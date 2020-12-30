Queer Aussie feature ‘Teenage Kicks’ kicking it on Netflix

Acclaimed indie feature Teenage Kicks just dropped on Netflix. The queer Aussie film stars Miles Szanto as a young man journeying through the minefield of adolescence.

Teenage Kicks comes from filmmaking team, writer/director Craig Boreham and producer Annmaree J Bell.

Miklos Varga is played by young up and coming actor Miles Szanto. In the film, Miklos searches for a way to deal with guilt over his brother’s death. At the same time, his family is falling apart, and he experiences complicated feelings for his best friend.

Miles Szanto best actor at ‘Gay Oscars’

Teenage Kicks premiered at the Sydney Film Festival. The film later found success on the international queer festival circuit. Miles Szanto picked up best actor in a feature film at the prestigious Iris Prize in Wales, known in the queer film scene as the ‘Gay Oscars’.

Consequently, Miles won a role in the US feature Unto the Son starring alongside Harvey Keitel and Abbie Cornish.

Miles described Teenage Kicks as brutally honest.

“It’s exciting to bring a story to the screen that is brutally honest in its exploration of a sexual awakening and the ways in which we try to cope when we just don’t have tools for what life is throwing at us.”

Ian Roberts in Teenage Kicks

Miles previously worked on two acclaimed Ausasie television series, Love My Way and The Elephant Princess.

Joining him onscreen: Daniel Webber (Escape from Pretoria, The Dirt and JJ Abrams’ 11.22.63), Shari Sebbens (The Sapphires, Redfern Now) and Charlotte Best (Puberty Blues, Home and Away).

Film veterans, AFI winner, Anni Finsterer (Sweet Country, Wentworth) and Lech Mackiewicz also appear and football legend Ian Roberts (Superman Returns, Underbelly).

Annmaree J Bell and Craig Boreham are an award-winning filmmaking team. Their work has screened nationally and internationally including at the Berlin International Film Festival, Palm Springs, Montreal and the Cinefiles in Cannes. Teenage Kicks is the team’s debut feature film.

