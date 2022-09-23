Queer as Folk reboot cancelled after one season

After just one season, the reboot of Queer as Folk has been cancelled.

The reboot, which consisted of eight episodes, is the second attempt to reimagine the British Queer as Folk drama series that began in 1999 by creator Russell T. Davies.

It was then adapted by Showtime, for American audiences, and ran for several seasons. Given that Davies was on board as an executive producer, and reviews were generally positive, hopes were high that the latest Queer as Folk would have a successful run.

The announcement comes after the cancellation of a number of popular LGBTQIA+ shows including Gentleman Jack and First Kill.

Asked about this trend, queer writer Benjamin Cook spoke to LGBTQ Nation.

“Having been denied equal representation on TV for so long, it hurts all the more when LGBTQ shows are canceled,” he said.

“We feel it acutely. Viewers have become attached to these queer characters, only for their stories to be cut short, and it feels unfair. It’s happening to straight shows too, but there’s a damn sight more of them. They’re, dare we say it, more expendable.”

Producer and cast react to Queer as Folk cancellation

Executive producer Stephen Dunn expressed his disappointment on Instagram.

“It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as ‘Queer As Folk,” he wrote.

“This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family.”

“But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season.”

Dunn went on to say those involved in the show were “heartbroken [they] won’t get to make more episodes.”

Queer as Folk is available to stream on Stan in Australia.