Queer As Folk cast reuniting for a COVID-19 fundraiser

The cast of Queer as Folk cast are planning a virtual reunuion to help support LGBTIQ community centers during the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the iconic show is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Scott Lowell, who played Ted on the series, will host the event livestream on YouTube next month.

Actors Sharon Gless, Hal Sparks, Randy Harrison, Peter Paige, Michelle Clunie and Robert Gant will take part. Creators Ron Cowen and Dan Lipman will also join writers, directors and more.

For Australians, the reunion will livestream on YouTube here on May 2 at 4am AEST.

The virtual event will also raise funds for CenterLink and its network of 250 LGBTIQ community centres across the US.

As well as conversations with the cast about the iconic Showtime series, fans watch will have the opportunity to bid on Queer as Folk memorabilia.

Queer As Folk celebrating 20th anniversary

Queer as Folk, based on the British series of the same name, debuted on US TV in December 2000. For five seasons, the show followed the lives of a group of gay men in Pittsburgh.

The cast of the show previously publicly reunited in 2018 for an Entertainment Weekly feature. At the time, Queer as Folk executive producer Ron Cowen reflected on its impact.

“We saw it as an opportunity to address a lot of issues that had never been shown on American TV before,” he said.

“That was very important to us because we, gay people, didn’t really see a true reflection of ourselves on TV very often.

“Back then, you couldn’t get married. There was Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell in the Army. In 14 states, there were still sodomy laws on the books. It was a very hostile atmosphere.”

