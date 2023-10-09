Queer art shines at The Other Art Fair Sydney this week

Amy Blue is one of the queer creators being showcased at The Other Art Fair Sydney. Image: Amy Blue/ Saatchi Art.

The Cutaway Barangaroo is hosting The Other Art Fair Sydney from 12-15 October and organisers say to expect an experience that is “inclusive, inspiring, evocative, fun, and accessible to everyone.”

The Other Art Fair aims to showcase original yet affordable works from 130 independent artists in an immersive art experience that also includes live DJ sets, a fully stocked bar, and some of Sydney’s top food trucks.

“We’re not just ‘curating art,’ we’re building a playground of boundless creativity, and I personally can’t wait for Sydneysiders to come along and play, whilst our artists boldly strut their stuff,” Fair Director Luke Potin said, ahead of the fair’s opening night.

One of this fair’s themes is ‘sexuality’ and celebrating different expressions of sexuality and representations of the human form.

Queer art on display

One prominent queer creator being showcased through the fair is Sydney artist and illustrator Amy Blue.

Blue creates works that are connected to her personal queer history within the landscape of pop culture, humour and nostalgia, and as pop culture shifts and changes, so does the style and focus of Amy’s work.

Blue designed the artwork on the hoardings that lined Oxford Street for WorldPride, but more recently she has produced the series “50 Up” with the idea to choose a theme, draw it fifty times and then compose all the drawings into one finished piece.

One of Blue’s drawings that is being showcased in the fair is “Kweer Mart” which whimsically remixes popular supermarket items through a queer lens, thus OMO becomes HOMO, Twix bars become Twinx, Sayo biscuits go Gayo, and Polly Waffles become Polyamorous.

In this series Amy explores our relationship around excess, consumerism and the dependent relationship we have with the objects we own through looking at how these items play a part in forming our cultural, sexual and personal identities.

By playing with nostalgia through objectified memories, the audience may identify with a piece because they see something they recognise and connect to.

Tickets for the opening night of The Other Art Fair Sydney on Thursday are $35 but there are cheaper options throughout the rest of the fair including concessions for students and seniors for as little as $15.

