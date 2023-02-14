Queer Actor Joshua Bassett joins anti-gay mega church

Fans of former-Disney star Joshua Bassett are expressing concern for the actor following his recent religious “enlightenment”.

In a Tweet, the actor announced his baptism at Bethel Church – a notoriously anti-gay establishment which also endorses conversion therapy.

In a clip of the ceremony, Bassett claims “no other teacher gave me anywhere near the peace that Jesus Christ did”.

The baptism also follows a series of posts over several months confirming Joshua’s born-again Christian status.

“Something is not right”

The concern follows after Joshua’s previously open criticism of the church. He has also shared his truth about his religious trauma and mental health issues as a result of this.

It is these very conditions, however, that make the young actor vunerable to the cult-like mega churches that prey upon this audience.

I love Joshua Bassett, but you can’t tell me that it isn’t a coincidence that he comes from a very religious family, made it clear last year that he isn’t straight, & now is suddenly baptized in & attending a very right wing church cult that 100% believes in conversion therapy. — Lillie (@tpwklillie) February 13, 2023

There is absolutely no issue with Joshua Bassett becoming a christian. The issue is that he chose to get baptized and attend a commercialized church that promotes and teaches anti-lgbtq+ rhetoric like this on their website. pic.twitter.com/DOc9OtrpHr — Ryan (@ryankelleyyy) February 13, 2023

i am so deeply unsettled by everything going on with joshua bassett i just … something is not right — lydia 🫧 (@BYERSWlFT) February 13, 2023

Joshua Bassett running to a mega church that supports conversion therapy to “get saved” ain’t it. Especially when you’re on a show that features a mostly LGBTQ cast members & storylines. What a betrayal of LGBTQ friends & fans. — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) February 13, 2023

Joshua Bassett speaks out

In light of the concern, Joshua took to Twitter to also share the following:

“i visited this church and happened to get baptized here- i was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them.

“my heart is for Christ and Christ alone!”

