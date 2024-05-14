Queensland’s new birth certificate laws begin next month

Queensland’s new birth certificate laws benefiting trans and gender-diverse Queenslanders as well as same-sex parents come into effect next month.

The laws passed the Queensland parliament in June last year. The changes will finally come into effect on June 24, 2024.

Under the new laws, trans and gender-diverse people will no longer be required to undergo gender-affirming surgery to formally register a change of sex.

A change of name will also now be able to be made at the same time.

The Queensland government’s new laws also provide better recognition of same-sex and gender-diverse parents.

Soon, both parents can register as either ‘mother,’ ‘father’ or simply ‘parent’ on their child’s birth certificate.

“We’re updating our online services, forms, IT systems, processes, and training our staff for the changes,” the Births, Deaths and Marriages page reads.

“They are designed to update our services to better recognise trans and gender diverse people and also modern families.”

Queenslanders can stay informed of the changes by registering to receive an alert next month.

Queensland lagged other states on ID laws

Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said the changes ensure “every Queenslander can have their legal identity align with their lived identity.”

Equality Australia’s Ymania Brown, who is trans, described the laws as “life-changing” for trans and gender-diverse folk in Queensland.

“What most people take for granted as a simple piece of paper is for trans and gender-diverse people the right to exist and be seen for who we are,” she said in June.

“Queensland was one of the last places in Australia to have cruel and outdated legal barriers that deny many trans people ID that accurately reflects their gender.”

Having a birth certificate that fails to align with your gender identity means many trans Queenslanders must “out” themselves when applying for jobs, bank accounts, rentals, university or support services.

“It is a distressing experience to be forced to reveal intimate and private details about our bodies and lives, often in public settings,” Ymania said.

“Everyone deserves the respect and dignity of being recognised as themselves.”

