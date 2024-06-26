Queensland’s life-changing new birth certificate laws start

Queensland’s new birth certificate laws benefiting trans and gender-diverse folk as well as same-sex parents have officially started this week.

After years of lobbying, the reforms passed the Queensland parliament 12 months ago. The law changes finally came into effect on Monday (June 24).

Under the new laws, trans and gender-diverse people will no longer be required to undergo gender-affirming surgery to register a change of sex.

Nonbinary Queenslanders are now also able to reflect their identities in their birth certificates for the first time.

Moreover, the new birth certificate reforms also provide better recognition of same-sex and gender-diverse parents. Both parents can now register as either ‘mother,’ ‘father’ or simply ‘parent’ on their child’s birth certificate.

Find out more about the laws

Queensland’s LGBTI Legal Service is now offering free support to all LGBTQIA+ Queenslanders navigating the new laws.

The service can send you a free information kit, containing the forms you need and fact sheets with all the details about the changes.

Queenslanders can also request an advice appointment with the LGBTI Legal Service or celebrate their applications at a community lodging party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LGBTI Legal Service Inc. (@lgbtilegalservice)

Queensland birth certificate reforms are ‘life-changing’

The law reform comes after many years of lobbying by advocates, as Queensland lagged behind other states in Australia.

Equality Australia’s Ymania Brown, who is trans, said Queensland’s simple law changes are “life-changing” for trans and gender-diverse folk.

“What most people take for granted as a simple piece of paper is for trans and gender-diverse people the right to exist and be seen for who we are,” she said.

“Queensland was one of the last places in Australia to have cruel and outdated legal barriers denying many trans people ID that accurately reflects their gender.”

Due to a variety of barriers, gender-affirming surgery is not an option for many trans folk.

And having a birth certificate that failed to align with their gender identity meant many trans Queenslanders had to “out” themselves when applying for jobs, bank accounts, rentals, university or support services.

“It is a distressing experience to be forced to reveal intimate and private details about our bodies and lives, often in public settings,” Ymania said.

“Everyone deserves the respect and dignity of being recognised as themselves.”

Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said last year the reforms modernise the laws and ensure “every Queenslander can have their legal identity align with their lived identity.”

More from Queensland:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.