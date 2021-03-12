Queensland LGBTIQ aged care residence throws huge Mardi Gras party

Queensland LGBTIQ+ accredited aged care residence Arcare Parkwood has brought Mardi Gras celebrations to its residents this week.

After a challenging 12 months for elders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday Arcare Parkwood staff flooded the residence with rainbow colours as part of the celebrations.

The team decorated the facility with rainbow flags and residents and staff enjoyed two hours of live performances and trivia.

Arcare Parkwood team member Phil Cunningham moonlights as drag queen glamazon Muffy Marshall (pictured above, centre).

Cunningham invited friends Rodney and Robert along to perform with him, as their drag alter egos Emerald Stone and Tara Raboomdeay.

“We’re just out to have a great time with the residents and to bring some Mardi Gras fun to them,” Cunningham said.

“This is the first time they’ve actually had any entertainment since COVID started.

“So we really thought they deserved a lot of colour, song and music.”

Everyone wore their best Mardi Gras costumes and went all out for the best dressed competition.

95-year-old resident Mary Johnson (pictured below left) won with her pink wig, white bedazzled cap and feather boa.

“At 95 years old, you’ve just got to have fun and we certainly know how to celebrate here,” she said.

Arcare Parkwood’s Mardi Gras party is an annual event

Arcare Parkwood Lifestyle Coordinator Tadeja Krajnc said the residents “love any excuse to have a party.”

“It was a great turnout at our second Mardi Gras,” she said.

“Our Arcare Parkwood residents and team members really enjoyed seeing the glitz and glamour at the residence.

“We will have to start thinking about how we can make next year’s Mardi Gras even bigger and better.”

Aged care provider Arcare’s Parkwood community opened its doors in late 2019, with an aim of providing a groundbreaking level of support to Queensland LGBTIQ elders.

Located in Parkwood in the Gold Coast hinterland, the residence offers 90 five-star suites.

Other facilities also include a wellbeing centre, theatre, hair salon, private dining, activity and entertaining areas, and 24/7 nursing care.

