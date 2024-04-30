Queensland’s hate crime and vilification laws just got stronger

Big changes to Queensland’s Anti-Discrimination Act have come into effect, meaning tougher penalties for hate crimes and improved vilification protections under Queensland law.

The changes came into effect on Monday (April 29). There’s now tougher penalties for crimes “motivated by hatred or serious contempt” on the basis of a victim’s sexuality, gender identity, sex characteristics, race or religion.

For the first time, non-binary or gender-diverse Queenslanders are explicitly protected from discrimination. This is in line with other places across Australia.

Intersex people are now also explicitly protected under vilification law for the first time.

The definition of gender identity is also now broader and more inclusive, and some “outdated and offensive” language has been scrapped from legislation.

Queensland Human Rights Commissioner Scott McDougall said gender diverse and intersex people have previously been left behind – or left out entirely – of the state’s laws.

This was despite evidence of “significant” levels of stigma and discrimination against them.

“Vilification presents a harmful and insidious threat to our communities and to our shared experience as Queenslanders,” he said.

“It makes Queenslanders feel they don’t belong in our common spaces or in our local communities. It is severely underreported.”

Moreover, the displaying of certain hate symbols is now a crime in Queensland.

Mr McDougall said the “long overdue” reforms to the laws ultimately mean stronger protections for Queensland’s LGBTIQ+ communities, as well as diverse faith and ethnic communities.

Report hate crimes and serious vilification

Brisbane’s LGBTI Legal Service, who offers free legal advice to LGBTIQ+ Queenslanders, welcomed the laws and summarised the changes (below).

“Please contact LGBTI Legal Service for support if you or someone you know in Queensland has experienced vilification, discrimination or harassment because of their gender expression, sexuality or sex characteristics,” the LGBTI Legal Service says.

The Queensland Human Rights Commission also runs an enquiry line on 1300 130 670 offering Queenslanders advice.

If you’ve been a victim of serious vilification or a hate crime, speak with the Queensland Police.

LGBTIQ+ people can choose to speak with a QPS LGBTIQ+ liaison officer.

