QLD

Queensland’s hate crime and vilification laws just got stronger

Thousands join Brisbane Pride March in the CBD in 2023
Image: Funky Munky/courtesy of Brisbane Pride

Big changes to Queensland’s Anti-Discrimination Act have come into effect, meaning tougher penalties for hate crimes and improved vilification protections under Queensland law.

The changes came into effect on Monday (April 29). There’s now tougher penalties for crimes “motivated by hatred or serious contempt” on the basis of a victim’s sexuality, gender identity, sex characteristics, race or religion.

For the first time, non-binary or gender-diverse Queenslanders are explicitly protected from discrimination. This is in line with other places across Australia.

Intersex people are now also explicitly protected under vilification law for the first time.

The definition of gender identity is also now broader and more inclusive, and some “outdated and offensive” language has been scrapped from legislation.

Queensland Human Rights Commissioner Scott McDougall said gender diverse and intersex people have previously been left behind – or left out entirely – of the state’s laws.

This was despite evidence of “significant” levels of stigma and discrimination against them.

“Vilification presents a harmful and insidious threat to our communities and to our shared experience as Queenslanders,” he said.

“It makes Queenslanders feel they don’t belong in our common spaces or in our local communities. It is severely underreported.”

Moreover, the displaying of certain hate symbols is now a crime in Queensland.

Mr McDougall said the “long overdue” reforms to the laws ultimately mean stronger protections for Queensland’s LGBTIQ+ communities, as well as diverse faith and ethnic communities.

Report hate crimes and serious vilification

Brisbane’s LGBTI Legal Service, who offers free legal advice to LGBTIQ+ Queenslanders, welcomed the laws and summarised the changes (below).

“Please contact LGBTI Legal Service for support if you or someone you know in Queensland has experienced vilification, discrimination or harassment because of their gender expression, sexuality or sex characteristics,” the LGBTI Legal Service says.

The Queensland Human Rights Commission also runs an enquiry line on 1300 130 670 offering Queenslanders advice.

If you’ve been a victim of serious vilification or a hate crime, speak with the Queensland Police.

LGBTIQ+ people can choose to speak with a QPS LGBTIQ+ liaison officer.

More on Queensland:

Qld parliamentary inquiry says yes to sex work decriminalisation

CheQpoint: drug checking service opens in Queensland

QC’s Rebecca Reynolds on her vision for queer Queensland

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

New Zealand icon Georgina Beyer was the first out transgender MP
First trans MP Georgina Beyer to get memorial statue
Terrrorist Arrests teen terror accused
Teen terror accused already charged with gay bashings
Queer Liberation Boorloo hold a transgender rights rally in Western Australia
WA finally moves to reform Australia’s worst gender laws
Lesbian and non-binary DJ Tiny wears a black bandana, black shirt and gold chain while stands on a balcony
Get to know Big Gay Day performer TINY
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr's government passes gender laws
ACT reforms will make big difference to gender diverse people
amari keys
Watch: Transgender contestant Amari Keys on American Idol