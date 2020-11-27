Queensland vigils for World AIDS Day 2020 to go ahead

Community activities across Queensland will recognise World AIDS Day next Tuesday, with safety controls in place to protect our communities from COVID-19.

In Brisbane, the World AIDS Day Vigils have been held on December 1 every year since 1990. And this year, a number of other vigils and events are still going ahead across the state.

World AIDS Day is a very important time to reflect and remember those lost to HIV/AIDS in many different affected communities.

It’s also a time to consider how far we have come in prevention and care, as well as an opportunity to raise awareness of the ongoing impact of HIV in the most affected communities and the community as a whole, with the aim of reducing stigma and discrimination.

In light of this important legacy for our communities, the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health (QC) will hold a World AIDS Day Vigil in Brisbane and also support the Cairns community with their own Vigil activities.

However given the potential impact of COVID-19 for communities affected by HIV and other allies, QC say they’ve carefully considered this before deciding to proceed.

Organisers will put in place specific safety controls in place to minimise the risks.

World AIDS Day vigils in Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville

On Tuesday, December 1, the Brisbane World AIDS Day Vigil starts at 6.30pm at the New Farm Park Rotunda.

If you’re unable to join the COVID Safe event in person, QC are livestreaming the Vigil across Queensland. To receive the link to watch the Vigil live stream, register your details here.

The Cairns vigil starts at 6pm on December 1 at the North Western Event Lawn on The Esplanade.

In Townsville, a World AIDS Day Remembrance Service is also on this year. It starts at 5:30pm at the HIV/AIDS Memorial, Cape Pallarenda Road, Rowes Bay (Pallarenda).

Earlier that day, events are also on in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Mackay from 10am.

The Brisbane World AIDS Day Vigil will be happening this year as a COVID safe physical event at 6.30pm on 1st December… Posted by Queensland Council for LGBTI Health – QC on Thursday, November 26, 2020

In Brisbane, more than a dozen landmarks are lighting up in red to recognise the day.

Outside of Brisbane, Mackay’s Town Hall; Townsville’s Victoria Bridge and Queensland Country Bank Stadium; Longreach’s Water Tower and Toowoomba’s City Hall Annexe will be lit up in red.

To receive the most up-to-date information on the events, register your contact details at QC’s website.

For the full list of Queensland events and landmarks as well as the 2020 digital WAD campaign, visit the Queensland World AIDS Day website.

Now, more than ever, it’s time to remember.

