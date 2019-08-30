Queensland Wills Week: 31 August – 8 September

The Public Trustee is hosting Queensland Wills Week again this year. The event raises awareness about the importance of having a valid and up-to-date will.

[PROMOTION]

Advertisements

The event, from Saturday 31 August to Sunday 8 September, sees a host of events around the State.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D’Ath said Wills Week was an important event.

She encouraged succession law practitioners across Queensland to host an event or community education session in their local community.

Queensland Wills Week: wills are important

“At the end of the day, we just want Queenslanders to make a will, and we want to spread the word that wills are important,” Mrs D’Ath said.

“If you die without a will, your estate may not be distributed to your beneficiaries in the way you would wish.

“Dying without a will can also place a burden on your family and loved ones”.

Many people are unaware that a will can become invalid. Marriage, a new partnership, divorce, birth of a child or grandchild, and changes to assets all require an update.

Preparing a will and keeping it up to date, saves time and money during a period of grief and loss.

The Public Trustee is holding events in 15 regions across the state to make people aware of this important issue.

Public Trustee

Mrs D’Ath said that as a provider of estate and financial administration services to the Queensland community, the Public Trustee gave back more than $35 million annually in community service obligations.

This included rebated fees for those not in a financial position to pay the Public Trustee’s fees.

Additionally, the Public Trustee provides public education around future planning.

Advertisements

Also it offers support for elder abuse prevention.

“The Public Trustee makes thousands of wills for Queenslanders each year as part of their free will-making service,” Mrs D’Ath said.

“They have a network of offices across the state, and you are not required to appoint them as your executor.

“So there’s really no excuse not to have a valid will,” she said.

For more information about Wills Week visit www.willsweek.com.au

Also, to find out more about the Public Trustee visit: www.pt.qld.gov.au or contact them direct on

1300 360 044.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.