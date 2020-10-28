Queensland votes – Queer Newsweek election special

Queensland goes to the polls this Saturday 31 October. Shelley Argent joins us on Queer Newsweek for an election special. As at previous elections, prior to the Queensland vote, Shelley contacted the major parties concerning their LGBTIQ+ policies.

Scroll down for video

Advertisements

Letters from Deputy Premier and Shadow Attorney-General at bottom of the article.

Shelley Argent focussed her efforts on Labor and LNP as one of those parties will form the next government. However, Queer Newsweek also cast an eye over the minor parties to see what was on offer.

Of all Queensland political parties, the Greens have the most accessible and clearly articulated policies for our communities. Although not a contender to become the next government, the Greens will undoubtedly wield some power in the next parliament. No party is expected to win a huge majority.

None of the other minor parties offered any joy for queer voters.

A cursory glance over the website of Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party revealed no references to any LGBTIQ+ policies. Indeed, the party seemed relatively uninterested in social issues of any kind.

Katter’s Australia Party continues to fight a lost battle with its website declaring, ‘Marriage is a union between a man and a woman’.

With the kronosaurus fossil fields represented by KAP in both state and federal parliaments, it seems the party remains mired in Cretaceous period thinking. (The adjective cretinous does not typically apply to anything deriving from the cretaceous era. However, Queer Newsweek happily makes an exception in this case.)

One Nation’s website, as expected, moans about gender fluidity.

Queer Newsweek Election special – your Queensland vote

The response Shelley received from the LNP proved disappointing with two major issues she inquired about ignored. While the Shadow Attorney-General did address LGBTI police liaison numbers, he did so purely as an attack on the government.

The LNP website also appears to make no reference to LGBTIQ+ issues. Indeed, the website studiously avoids any comment on social issues.

Labor, although now and historically, a firm ally of our communities, has avoided controversy around LGBTIQ+ issues during this election campaign.

Advertisements

(While Labor addresses many LGBTIQ+ concerns in their comprehensive policy document, very few voters will access the document. The long and complex PDF of Labor’s state platform will only attract political junkies and journalists. It compares unfavourably with the Greens more voter savvy and reader-friendly approach.)

Despite that, Deputy Premier Steven Miles replied to Shelley with a long and comprehensive letter detailing Labor’s commitment to our communities.

Click on ‘See More’ in the below post from Shelley Argent’s Facebook page to read the letter from the Deputy Premier in full.

I have been checking with major parties to see what they will do for the community – The first letter is from Steven… Posted by Shelley Argent on Sunday, October 25, 2020

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.