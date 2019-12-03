Queensland woman vandalises car after ex-girlfriend’s affair with mother

A 22-year-old Toowoomba woman has narrowly avoided jail after she took a baseball bat to a car when she found out her girlfriend was in a sexual relationship with her mother.

Last week, the Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard the woman, who can’t be named, went to her estranged partner’s home with a baseball bat on October 10.

Advertisements

The woman smashed a window on the house and damaged the car with the bat before leaving the property, according to police.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of wilful damage (domestic violence offence) and to one count of contravening a police direction, the Toowoomba Chronicle reported.

The woman’s solicitor Joe McConnell told the court she had reacted after discovering her own mother was in a sexual relationship with her girlfriend of four years.

She suspected something when she saw a mark on her mother’s neck, McConnell said.

When McConnell’s client split with the girlfriend in September, their two children had remained with the girlfriend, he said.

However, his client’s mother had since moved in with the other woman.

His client was now having difficulty seeing the children under the new living arrangements, he said.

Toowoomba woman had a history of violence offences

Police prosecutor Rowan Brewster-Webb told the court the woman had prior violence offences, according to the Chronicle.

The woman was already on a suspended jail term from the District Court for an unrelated charge of unlawful wounding.

Magistrate Kay Ryan noted her criminal history included offences including assaulting police causing bodily harm.

The judge said the sentencing was particularly difficult given the woman’s history and her “serious” actions.

“I understand the circumstances and how it occurred, but that is no excuse,” Ms Ryan told the woman.

Advertisements

“You have come this close to a term of imprisonment.”

Magistrate Ryan told the woman she needed help with anger management. She placed her on the maximum available three years probation.

Woman returns to court after school altercation

However, the woman returned to court this week after an altercation at her children’s school on Friday, the Chronicle reported.

The woman arrived at a primary school on Friday afternoon to collect her daughter. The principal then called the woman’s ex-partner.

When the ex-partner arrived, an altercation ensued and the woman hit the ex-partner in the arm and ribs with her handbag.

The woman also yelled and swore in front of a classroom, upsetting children, police told the court.

Police took the woman into custody and she had remained in the watch house over the weekend.

On Monday, the woman pleaded guilty to disturbing the good order of a state educational institution and breaching a domestic violence order.

Magistrate Robbie Davies ordered the woman do 100 hours community service.

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.