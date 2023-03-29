Queensland to toughen penalties for hate crimes

The Queensland government has introduced draft legislation to increase penalties for hate crimes motivated by sexuality, gender identity, sex characteristics, race or religion.

Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman introduced the bill to state parliament on Wednesday.

“A hate crime or the serious vilification of an individual or group because of their race, religion, sexuality, sex characteristics or gender identity is an attack on a human dignity and will not be tolerated,” she said.

The proposed laws would establish a new circumstance of aggravation for some violent offences motivated by “serious hatred and prejudice”.

The provisions aim to give courts greater ability to treat these offences as more serious and therefore deserving of a more severe punishment, the A-G explained.

“These reforms send a clear message that criminals who commit serious crimes motivated by serious hate and prejudice will face tougher penalties,” Shannon Fentiman said.

Additionally, the bill will introduce a new “Prohibited symbols” offence. This would ban the display of hate symbols, including the Nazi swastika and Islamic State symbols. The bill also includes various exceptions for religious and education purposes.

Attorney-General Fentiman said she was “shocked and disturbed” by Nazis in Melbourne throwing salutes at an anti-trans rally.

“The brazen display of these hateful and disgusting views must be condemned publicly and unequivocally,” she said.

“We’re making it illegal for people to publicly display, publish or publicly distribute symbols representative of an ideology of extreme prejudice against a relevant group.

“These symbols erode the safety and security of all Queenslanders.”

‘Won’t be tolerated in Queensland’

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the bill would give Queensland “some of the strongest hate crime laws in the country.”

“People armed with hate and prejudice and extreme ideologies won’t be tolerated in Queensland,” she said.

The Queensland government announced the ban last year. Earlier, a Nazi flag flown near the Brisbane Synagogue caused outrage. Vandals had also defaced a train carriage with Nazi symbols.

Queensland is also opening the state’s first Holocaust museum and education centre in Brisbane this year, the Premier said.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.