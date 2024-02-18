Queensland to decriminalise all forms of sex work

Over two decades of advocacy has paid off for Queensland sex workers with the state government introducing legislation to parliament Thursday to finally decriminalise all forms of sex work.

Queensland currently allows two forms of legalised sex work – services provided at licensed brothels or by sole operators. The law defines sole operators as persons working alone from a premise, providing in-house calls, outcall services, or both.

All other forms of sex work remain illegal including escort agencies, unlicensed brothels, massage parlours, street workers who publicly solicit and sex workers working in small groups.

Current laws endanger sex workers

Sex worker group DecrimQLD has long advocated for the decriminalisation of sex work in the state. Current laws endanger sex workers and ban them from normal workplace protections and rights available to all other Queensland workers.

DecrimQLD says under decriminalisation:

Safety strategies will be decriminalised.

Sex workers will be able to work together.

Workplace Health & Safety guidelines will be developed and will apply like all other workplaces.

Industrial rights will be accessible to sex workers for the first time.

Anti-discrimination protections for sex workers will be strengthened.

The Queensland government previously committed to decriminalisation of the industry following a review by the independent Law Reform Commission.

On Thursday, Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath finally introduced legislation to parliament proposing the decriminalisation of sex work in the state.

She told parliament sex workers should not have to choose between working safely or legally.

“Feedback from the industry has been that current laws criminalise safety strategies used by sex workers.

“The proposed reforms to decriminalise the sex work industry will put in place proper regulation, so the industry doesn’t have to choose between working safely or legally.”

Decriminalising Sex Work and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

The proposed legislation will first go to committee before facing a vote later in the year.

With an election due, the opposition LNP can be predicted to oppose the bill. Des Houghton, the ‘things were so much better back in Queen Victoria’s day’ writer for the local Courier-Mail, penned a column last year informing Queenslanders that street prostitution would soon become a free-for-all under Labor.

“How would you feel about a sex worker setting up shop near your church or children’s school?”

The longtime LNP supporter predicted the opposition would support the Nordic model of prostitution law which describes prostitution as a form of violence against women, incompatible with women’s equality.

The long road to decriminalisation

Soapbox:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.