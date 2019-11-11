At 1988’s Third National Conference on HIV/AIDS, a group of people living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA) outed themselves as positive.

This was undoubtedly a brave action at a time of massive social stigma. Consequently, a national coalition emerged from that group. They decided to establish PLWHA groups across Australia.

The Queensland representatives, Reg Carnell and Bill Leebody along with four other people living with HIV, founded Queensland Positive People on February 26, 1989.

Reg chose the name for its uplifting spirit: positive by name, positive by nature and positive by status.

“Decisions on future issues will be made by those people who are directly affected,” Reg said in 1989.

“We shall no longer be told what to do or what is best for us, but shall be making the decisions for ourselves.”

Then, for many years, QPP operated a drop-in day centre in an old Queenslander on Allen St, South Brisbane. There, they facilitated meetings and a variety of social and also vital fundraising events.

Today, QPP’s base is in East Brisbane. The organisation also has offices around the state.

Queensland Positive People to celebrate 30th anniversary

QPP is a peer-based advocacy and service delivery organisation. It actively promotes self-determination and empowerment for all people living with HIV throughout Queensland.

Services include peer navigation, case management, legal advocacy and financial assistance for people living with HIV and point of care HIV/STI peer testing. There are also regular peer-support social events.

QPP is warmly inviting all people living with HIV, their friends and family to join them in celebrating QPP’s 30th anniversary at their next Planet Positive Event.

The event is at the Shafston Hotel in East Brisbane on Friday, December 13. Visit qpp.org.au for more information.

