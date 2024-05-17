Queensland Police unveil apology plaque for IDAHOBIT

This morning, Queensland Police unveiled a plaque to commemorate the formal apology made by the force to LGBTIQ+ communities.

The plaque was unveiled by Queensland Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski at the front of the Roma Street headquarters.

In addition to the plaque, a new progress pride flag was raised to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) today.

Joining the Commissioner was Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy.

James acknowledged the previous work of former Commissioner Katarina Carroll, previous Brisbane Pride Bec Johnson as well as the LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy community members no longer with us and those who had suffered ill treatment from the service.

Former Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll made the formal apology to the LGBTQI+ community in January 2023.

Our history, our future

James said it was important to acknowledge the past while taking steps forward with Queensland Police.

“The Brisbane Pride theme for this year is ‘our history, our future’ so it seems fitting that on this day, we unveil a plaque commemorating the apology of 2023,” he said.

“An apology that was the first formal sign of recognition of ownership by the Queensland Police Service on the trauma inflicted on members of our community. It was a starting point, its purpose was to ensure that not only that our voices and experiences will be heard, but changes will be made in the way our communities are seen and treated.”

Commissioner Gollschewski also acknowledged the importance of the apology.

“The apology was a significant step in forming a better relationship with LGBTIQ+ communities and working towards ensuring a safe, fair and inclusive policing response for all people,” he said.

“The plaque will serve as a symbol of our acknowledgment of the past and our ongoing commitment as we continue to have an inclusive policing organisation which provides quality service delivery to the LGBTIQ+ community.”

A copy of the plaque was presented to James from Brisbane Pride by Commissioner Gollschewski.

The plaque

The plaque on the front of Queensland Police Headquarters in Roma Street reads:

Queensland Police Service Apology and Statements of Regret to People from LGBTIQ+ Communities

On 20 January 2023, Commissioner Katarina Carroll, on behalf of the Queensland Police Service, delivered an apology and statement of regret for past harm and profound pain caused to people from LGBTIQ+ communities, including those within the Queensland Police Service.

The apology and statement of regret commences a new chapter of collaborative partnership with LGBTIQ+ communities while striving to build an inclusive and representative policing service the community can be proud of.

Police at pride

The apology paved the way for Queensland Police to march in uniform at Brisbane Pride in 2023.

The presence of police in pride events is still contentious. Protests broke out before this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras over their participation.

LGBTQIA+ advocacy group Just.Equal Australia recently launched a survey on the matter. LGBTQIA+ Australians can have their say on what groups should participate in pride events.

