Sixty more Queensland Police members get training on LGBTIQ+ support

More than 60 Queensland Police Service personnel from statewide have gathered in Brisbane this week for training on how they can better support the LGBTIQ+ community in police-related matters.

Sixty-three sworn and unsworn QPS members took part in the two-day program this week, which covered topics including mental health, domestic and family violence, youth issues, experiences of transgender people and support for intersex people.

The QPS said upon completion, they’ll join the more than 150 existing LGBTI liaison officers available to the community in police stations statewide.

LGBTI Liaison Program State Coordinator Sergeant Rodney Bell said QPS members from all around Queensland had signed up, all wanting to “improve experiences for members of the LGBTIQ+ community.”

“We have sworn police, Police Liaison Officers and administration officers attending this course, all of whom are open to learning how they can better support people who identify as LGBTIQ+,” he said in a statement.

“The more we can raise awareness within the QPS of the particular issues faced by LGBTIQ+ people, the better we can work to address their areas of concern and prevent discrimination or vilification.”

Senior Constable Tara Buckley, who works in Cairns, said the training will help her support the diverse community members she works with each day as a general duties officer.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and feel that they can approach police when they need us,” she said.

“It is up to us as the QPS to take a step towards better understanding the struggles everyday people experience and provide a service to address those issues.”

The QPS website lists the contact information for LGBTI liaison officers around the state.

Queensland Police to apologise to LGBTIQ+ community in 2023

Last month, the Queensland Police Service committed to delivering a landmark apology to the LGBTIQ+ community next year.

At the time, Brisbane Pride confirmed they had banned Queensland police officers from marching in uniform in September’s Pride March for a second year.

The committee said it was concerned after QPS members were internally investigated for engaging in sexist, racist and homophobic social media posts.

Pride organisers also said historical mistreatment and discrimination against the LGBTIQ+ community had led to a “long-term” distrust of police among many.

“Despite an apology from the Queensland parliament for historic wrongs, the Queensland Police Service is yet to acknowledge or apologise for these past acts,” they said.

In September, the QPS and Brisbane Pride announced Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll would deliver a formal apology on behalf of the QPS for historical discrimination against LGBTIQ+ Queenslanders.

Commissioner Carroll has committed to delivering the apology next year.

“Both organisations agree that a formal apology by the police is one of the steps that is needed for us to move forward for a positive future together, and we are moving close to that milestone,” a joint QPS and Brisbane Pride statement read.

“Over the past 12 months, conversations between QPS and the committee have continued and both have agreed police need to apologise for past wrongs.”

Brisbane Pride “acknowledged the progress the QPS has made over the past 30 years and more recently, the work done to build a positive relationship with LGBTIQ+ communities.”

