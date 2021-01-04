Queensland Police blast Lyle Shelton over border stunt

Queensland Police have slammed former Australian Christian Lobby head Lyle Shelton after he announced “a sneaky run” across the border between Queensland and New South Wales.

The conservative Christian activist posted coastal snaps to Twitter on Saturday (January 2), claiming to have made a “sneaky run across the border and back. Avoided the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] virus police.”

Advertisements

After Twitter users reacted with alarm, Queensland Police responded, tweeting, “We are aware of this tweet and are making inquiries.”

Travellers to Queensland who have recently visited NSW require border passes after the COVID-19 outbreaks in Sydney.

However Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll clarified on Monday that Shelton had one and was authorised to make the journey.

“It was disappointing to see that tweet,” she said.

“When you see something like that, we need to put resources into it, which we have.

“He can cross the border, I understand he has a G-Pass. So it was just a funny tweet, which in the end is not really that funny.

“He thought it was funny, but it’s not… You’re taking away resources from other places.”

Sneaky run across the border and back. Avoided the CCP virus 🦠 police. pic.twitter.com/rWdOd1SUfj — Lyle Shelton (@LyleShelton) January 2, 2021

In a later tweet, Shelton explained he had spoken to police.

“There were no checkpoints for joggers, walkers or lizards. I have not visited a COVID hotspot,” he wrote.

“There is a valid debate re borders, but I respect the role of our police.”

Gold Coast police ‘do not consider Lyle Shelton stunt a joke’

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler was also not impressed by Lyle Shelton’s border tweet.

Advertisements

“It’s disappointing to see comments like this indicating that this is some sort of joke,” he said.

“I can assure everyone police and everyone working on our borders, airports and quarantine hotels do not consider this a joke.

“The next time people are sitting stuck in traffic jams at border checkpoints wishing there were more police (assisting), remember we are also dealing with people either breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions or doing things that are either irresponsible or selfish.”

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan also added, “There’s a saying: it’s better for people to think you’re an idiot than to open your mouth and confirm it.”

Last month, it emerged two Brisbane drag performers are suing Shelton over comments he made about them and their Drag Queen Story Time event at a Brisbane library.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.