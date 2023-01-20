Queensland Police apology to LGBTQIA+ communities

Police Commissioner Carroll today offered a formal apology to members of Queensland’s LGBTIQA+ communities. The Queensland Police apology follows Brisbane Pride’s 2021 request that police not march in uniform at the annual Pride March.

On Sunday morning, Commissioner Carroll consulted with prominent LGBTQIA+ community members. She listened to their lived experiences surrounding the harm that QPS has historically inflicted. In response, the Commissioner expressed her personal remorse.

This morning, on behalf of the Queensland Police Service, Commissioner Carroll offered a formal apology to the whole community.

Commissioner Carroll’s Statement

The Commissioner began her apology by paying her respects to the “unwavering dedication of elders, senior leaders of the Queensland LGBTIQ+, Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities and countless other members of the community who have been part of this journey.

“Last year, the Queensland Police Service and the Committee of the Brisbane Pride Incorporated committed to collaborating on a formal apology to LGBTIQ+ communities for historical mistreatment, to be delivered in early 2023.

“Today, I do not intend to give or provide an apology to LGBTI communities. Instead, I am offering it. I offer it with no expectation of acceptance.

“I offer it because I think it is long overdue and with the hope that it may ease some of the pain and provide some healing.

“Our apology to you is this. The Queensland Police Service is proud that over the past 30 years, we have built an emerging and positive relationship between our organisation and LGBTQI+ communities.

“This partnership was made possible by both the dedicated members of the service and the LGBTI community who strive to cultivate a new era of respect that transcended the past.

“From strengthening our LGBTIQ+ liaison programme to better serve the community, marching alongside the community at pride events, to forming an employee support network to connect our LGBTI community people.

“We have created a better and more representative policing organisation in Queensland.

“We may not always get everything right. But discrimination towards LGBTIQ+ people is not acceptable.

“And the Queensland Police Service will continue to work to eliminate it.”

Brisbane Pride Response to Police Apology

On behalf of Brisbane Pride, President Bec Johnson responded by first thanking Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

“Thank you for your remarkable leadership and tenacity as we positively moved through milestones and hard conversations relating to the Apology.”

Bec Johnson acknowledged LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy community members no longer with us. She paid tribute to their protests against the mistreatment of our community, and against bashings and death threats. She remembered that past community activists took a stand against homophobia and racism.

“Today,” she said, “we remember the Legends that came before us.

“We acknowledge and stand here in solidarity today, with those members of our communities who have survived, both those in this room, and those across the state who will hear this apology today and will remember their experience. We hope that it brings you some peace.”

She described the apology as a milestone and said it provided a meaningful starting point.

“To change the way our communities are seen and are treated. To grow this journey together we must continue to listen to the voices and experiences of our communities.

“We welcome the ownership of the issues by the Commissioner and her team, it is a genuine place to continue conversations from and the foundation for our community’s legacy, and for future generations to continue to build on.”

