Queensland Leather Pride announce new non-gendered title

Queensland Leather Pride President and current Mr Australian Leather Shane Stevens writes for QNews about significant announcements made by the club last month.

As the President of what was known as Brisbane Leather Pride, I’m thrilled to announce some significant changes and events that reflect our ongoing commitment to inclusion and community building.

At our landmark event Kinky Kocktails held in May, we announced several firsts for our club and the broader leather and fetish community.

A new name

The first major announcement was the launching of a new name for our club from Brisbane Leather Pride to Queensland Leather Pride.

This change reflects our desire to represent and include members from all across the state, from Townsville and Rockhampton to Ipswich and the Gold Coast, creating a more inclusive identity for everyone involved.

A new non-gendered title

Moreover, we are introducing a Queensland-first initiative at this event: a new non-gendered/non-fetish specific title.

Our current titles—Ms Queensland Leather, Queensland Leather Girl, Queensland Leather Boy, Mr Queensland Leather, Queensland Puppy and Queensland Handler —serve our community well, but we recognise that they do not encompass everyone.

However, we do continue to strongly encourage those who do identify with the existing titles to continue to step into those roles and support those titles as they are still an integral part of our diverse community.

This new title is designed to include non-binary folk, trans persons, and anyone who does not identify with the current gendered titles.

It also opens up opportunities for individuals involved in various alternative kinks and fetishes beyond the traditional leather community, such as rubber persons, kittens, furries, abdl and so on.

This initiative is part of our mission to foster accessibility and inclusion for all identities within our community.

By listening to our members and understanding their needs, we believe this new title will help us continue the movement for inclusion in line with many communities and clubs across the globe but more importantly our communities here in our backyard.

It’ll provide a platform for those who were previously excluded to take on leadership roles and make a positive impact.

Not just about titles

Being part of Queensland Leather Pride is not just about titles though.

It’s a way for the leather community to socialise at our events and connect with like-minded people.

We hope we can get more people to get involved and together, we can continue to build a more inclusive and united community.

As a committee, we are so thrilled to continue to strive for and bring inclusion for all identities.

Q&A forum

Additionally, just prior to Kinky Kocktails, as Mr Australian Leather I hosted a Title Holder and Fetish Competition Q&A Forum.

This is a personal event that I’ve held for four years, initially starting in Queensland and now extending to New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia due to popular demand.

As Mr Australian Leather, this forum is my way of giving back to the community. It provides a space where community members can ask leaders and title holders any questions they have—from preparing for competitions to representing internationally and overcoming challenges.

The forum has consistently produced future titleholders who have gone on to create positive change within the BDSM and queer communities.

Our panellists came from diverse backgrounds, including leather women, pups, bears, rubber enthusiasts, and those who, despite not winning titles, have made significant contributions to their communities in leadership roles and raised funds for queer charities.

It was an honour to bring together state, national, and even international titleholders and leaders to share their experiences and insights, creating unity across many kinds of clubs and states.

I’m so honoured to be able to have shared my platform to bring visibility to other communities and their many leaders, hopefully inspiring vibrant, educated and tolerant future generations to continue to build on the works and positive change done by those before us.

As Mr Australian Leather I shall be entering and competing for Mr International Leather in May next year whilst also continuing my community work all across Australia to foster inclusion and unity.

You can find out more about Queensland Leather Pride by joining our Facebook page or attending our future events such as Brisbane Leather Week in early September in partnership with Bootco Brisbane.

Read next: