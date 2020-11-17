Queensland heroes honoured at 2020 Trans Community Awards

Queensland’s annual Trans Community Awards have honoured four local transgender and gender diverse activists during Trans Awareness Week.

Each year, the Trans Awards recognise the achievements of activists, groups, events and allies for the local trans, gender diverse, non-binary, Brotherboy and Sistergirl communities.

Since 2016, community group Many Genders One Voice has organised the awards ceremony in Brisbane. This year, they moved the awards online due to COVID-19.

Presenters Rebecca Bateman and Jade Mirabito announced the winners and read their speeches in the online stream.

Emily Wells from Mount Isa in Queensland won the inaugural Regional Trans Activist/Advocate of the Year award.

In her speech, Emily said, “Everyone nominated has worked hard to make our regional areas a better place for trans and gender diverse people to live and work.

“Trans people living in the bush are forgotten. For this reason, it’s important we all be visible and active in fighting for our rights.

“[Trans rights] are no more and no less than the rights enjoyed by cisgender people.”

The presenters also awarded Theresa-John Jones the Young Trans Person of the Year award.

In a speech, Jones encouraged everyone to “keep reaching for a better future, one where people like me can grow up feeling safe and enough.”

Navin Jayasekera also won Non-Binary Activist/Advocate of the Year.

Jayasekera said the award is an honour they want to share with every LGBTIQ+ activist in Queensland.

Evie Ryder named Activist of the Year

Peter Black of the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health presented Evie Ryder with Trans Activist/Advocate of the Year.

Ryder paid tribute to the other nominees and said she loved “seeing and celebrating all the amazing work that people in our community are doing.”

“I hope this award helps enable more change, safety and collaboration,” Ryder said.

Many Genders One Voice will announce the winners of several other award categories in coming days.

They include Service Provider of the Year, Medical/Health Professional of the Year, Event of the Year, and Ally of the Year. Follow the MGOV Facebook page for details.

Trans Awards are part of Transgender Awareness Week

This week is Trans Awareness Week, recognised each November to raise visibility of transgender, non-binary and gender diverse communities.

This Friday (November 20) is the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

It began in 1999 to honour the memory of those suffering transphobia and those lost to anti-trans violence.

In Brisbane, the Story Bridge will light up in the colours of the transgender flag on Friday evening.

That evening, Many Genders One Voice are holding a short socially distanced remembrance ceremony at Wilsons Outlook Reserve.

