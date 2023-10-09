Politics

Qld Health Minister backs removal of gay blood donation ban

Jordan Hirst
Shannon Fentiman at the IAS 2023 conference announcing HIV medication co-payment waivers
Image: courtesy of IAS 2023/Facebook

The Queensland health minister has called on her federal counterpart to prioritise the safe easing of restrictions currently banning most gay men from blood donation.

In Australia, sexually active gay and bi men, transgender women and some non-binary folk who have sex with men – including those in long-term relationships – can’t donate blood unless they abstain from sex for three months.

Recently, the UK, Canada, the US and other countries eased blanket restrictions like ours. Instead, the countries have adopted an “individual risk assessment” approach.

In May, Australia’s medical regulator approved an approach like that for those groups when donating plasma. But the rules still effectively ban gay and bi men from donating whole blood.

The Let Us Give campaign has called on the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood service for reform. Let Us Give argues a plasma-only approach “entrenches a second-class status for gay donors”.

“Plasma-only donation will be to blood donation what civil unions were to marriage equality – a poor substitute for equity and fairness,” spokesperson Dr Sharon Dane said.

Queensland Health Minister supports inclusive blood donation

Now Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman (pictured above) has backed calls for “a more inclusive approach to blood donation in Australia”.

She recently wrote to her federal counterpart Mark Butler on the issue, The Guardian reported.

Her letter calls on the Commonwealth to “expedite” the consideration of applying individual risk assessments to whole blood donations “should the research support making the change”.

“We know that many people who could safely donate blood, and who want to help others, are unable to do so under the current rules,” Fentiman said.

“I was pleased to see that Lifeblood is removing donor deferrals for plasma donations.

“Removing barriers for whole blood donations would be a further step in the right direction.

“Obviously, it is critical that we ensure our blood supply is safe for all Australians requiring a transfusion.

“We have seen individual risk assessment models operate safely and successfully in other countries.”

Lifeblood ‘wants change on this rule too’

In December 2022, Lifeblood announced a two-year research program to assess an individual risk assessment approach in Australia.

The panel of Lifeblood and independent experts, including from the Kirby Institute, will review and conduct research, and give advice.

“We ask for people’s patience as we work through this process,” a Lifeblood spokesperson said at the time.

“Lifeblood wants change on this rule too, and we are working on it as a priority.”

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said in 2022 Lifeblood must make a submission to Australia’s medical regulator for its approval to make changes to blood donation rules.

In August, Labor passed a motion on the issue at its national conference. The motion endorsed individual risk assessment and an end to the current gay blood ban.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

gay blood ban labor national conference
Labor national conference votes to end gay blood ban
Blood Donation Ban australia
Gay blood ban removal backed at Queensland Labor Conference
blood donor individual risk assessment
US adopts Individual Risk Assessment for blood donors
let us give gay blood ban
Aussie advocates welcome US move on gay blood ban
lifeblood let us give campaign gay blood ban blood donation gay men red cross mad cow disease uk
Lifeblood eased one blood donor rule, but ‘gay blood ban’ remains
let us give gay blood donor thomas buxereau just.equal lifeblood
‘Let us give’: New plea to end Australia’s gay blood donor ban