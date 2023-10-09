Qld Health Minister backs removal of gay blood donation ban

The Queensland health minister has called on her federal counterpart to prioritise the safe easing of restrictions currently banning most gay men from blood donation.

In Australia, sexually active gay and bi men, transgender women and some non-binary folk who have sex with men – including those in long-term relationships – can’t donate blood unless they abstain from sex for three months.

Recently, the UK, Canada, the US and other countries eased blanket restrictions like ours. Instead, the countries have adopted an “individual risk assessment” approach.

In May, Australia’s medical regulator approved an approach like that for those groups when donating plasma. But the rules still effectively ban gay and bi men from donating whole blood.

The Let Us Give campaign has called on the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood service for reform. Let Us Give argues a plasma-only approach “entrenches a second-class status for gay donors”.

“Plasma-only donation will be to blood donation what civil unions were to marriage equality – a poor substitute for equity and fairness,” spokesperson Dr Sharon Dane said.

Queensland Health Minister supports inclusive blood donation

Now Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman (pictured above) has backed calls for “a more inclusive approach to blood donation in Australia”.

She recently wrote to her federal counterpart Mark Butler on the issue, The Guardian reported.

Her letter calls on the Commonwealth to “expedite” the consideration of applying individual risk assessments to whole blood donations “should the research support making the change”.

“We know that many people who could safely donate blood, and who want to help others, are unable to do so under the current rules,” Fentiman said.

“I was pleased to see that Lifeblood is removing donor deferrals for plasma donations.

“Removing barriers for whole blood donations would be a further step in the right direction.

“Obviously, it is critical that we ensure our blood supply is safe for all Australians requiring a transfusion.

“We have seen individual risk assessment models operate safely and successfully in other countries.”

Lifeblood ‘wants change on this rule too’

In December 2022, Lifeblood announced a two-year research program to assess an individual risk assessment approach in Australia.

The panel of Lifeblood and independent experts, including from the Kirby Institute, will review and conduct research, and give advice.

“We ask for people’s patience as we work through this process,” a Lifeblood spokesperson said at the time.

“Lifeblood wants change on this rule too, and we are working on it as a priority.”

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said in 2022 Lifeblood must make a submission to Australia’s medical regulator for its approval to make changes to blood donation rules.

In August, Labor passed a motion on the issue at its national conference. The motion endorsed individual risk assessment and an end to the current gay blood ban.

