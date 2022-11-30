The Queensland government will this week introduce long-awaited legislation allowing transgender and gender diverse people to update their sex on their birth certificates without undergoing gender affirming surgery.

Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman has confirmed she’ll introduce the draft legislation amending the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act to state parliament this week.

She said the changes are about ensuring a person’s legal identity matched their “lived identity”.

In a key change, the legislation will scrap the current requirement for trans and gender diverse Queenslanders to undergo gender-affirming surgery before formally registering a change of sex marker on their birth certificates.

“The current requirement unnecessarily medicalises the recognition of a person’s lived identity,” Fentiman told the Courier-Mail.

“Surgery can be inaccessible and unaffordable as it is not covered by Medicare.”

The new laws will also allow for a child under the age of 16 to change their sex marker on their birth certificate if their parents apply to the registrar or go through the Children’s Court.

Momentous reforms will bring Queensland into line with other states

The Queensland Council for LGBTI Health (QC) welcomed the “momentous” legislation and commended the Department on the process undertaken on the legislation.

“We know that many people, and particularly the trans and gender diverse and intersex communities in Queensland have been waiting far, far too long for these reforms,” QC CEO Rebecca Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the amendments will allow people in Queensland to change their birth certificate without having to undergo surgery.

“Amendments will also provide additional time to register the birth of a child with variations of sex characteristics reducing pressure on parents and allowing increased opportunity to gather information and support,” she said.

“These proposed changes will bring Queensland into line with many other states and territories across the country. This proposed legislation will also align with federal requirements for passports.”

Reynolds said after the legislation is introduced to parliament, QC will “take the time alongside our communities to consider the content of the Bill as it stands, and to work to ensure that in its final form, no-one is negatively impacted by a lack of understanding of the lives of our trans, non-Binary gender diverse and intersex Communities in Queensland.”

‘Accurate ID documents are vital to transgender people’s health and wellbeing’

National LGBTIQ+ organisation Equality Australia also welcomed the plans to remove barriers currently faced by trans Queenslanders.

“It is vital to the health and wellbeing of trans and gender diverse people to have ID documents recognise [and] reflect their gender,” CEO Anna Brown said.

“But trans and gender diverse Queenslanders currently face cruel and unnecessary barriers to be able to update their birth certificates, forcing them to use documents that don’t reflect their identity, and creating problems when applying for a job or enrolling to study.”

Brown said Equality Australia would review the bill after its introduced. The amendments must “ensure that it delivers for all trans and gender diverse people a simple and fair process to have their gender recognised.”

“Everyone deserves the respect and dignity of being recognised as themselves,” she said.

“It’s fantastic the government is progressing this long-awaited reform following a widely supported community-led campaign.”

Current laws are ‘cruel, outdated and out of step’

Nearly every other state and territory has removed the surgery requirement. Transgender advocates have campaigned for the reforms for almost a decade, but Queensland has lagged behind.

Brisbane fa’afafine trans woman Ymania Brown explained most Australians take their birth certificates for granted as “a simple piece of paper.”

But for trans and gender diverse people, it’s about “the right to exist and be seen for who we are,” Ymania said.

“Queensland’s current laws are cruel, outdated and out of step with almost every other state and territory in Australia,” she said.

“[The current laws] require trans people to undergo major, invasive surgery on their reproductive organs before we are able to have our identity reflected in our ID documents.

“But not all trans people want to have surgery. And for many of us there are reasons, either medical or financial, that make it difficult.”

Ymania said a birth certificate that fails to align with a person’s gender may force trans people to “out” themselves in certain situations.

These situations may include applying for jobs, registering for school or university, accessing Centrelink and other support services, or opening a bank account.

“It is a distressing experience to be forced to reveal intimate and private details about our bodies and lives, oftentimes in in public settings,” she said.

Including same-sex parents in Queensland’s birth certificates

Additionally, under the Queensland government’s proposal, same-sex parents will be able to be recognised on birth certificates, the Attorney-General said.

Under the current laws, a birth certificate can only list one person as a mother or a father. This will change so two fathers or two mothers can be listed on the document, the Courier-Mail reported.

“This will ensure that same-sex and gender diverse parents are able to record a descriptor on their child’s birth certificate that correctly reflects their parenting role,” Shannon Fentiman said.

“This legislation will modernise … birth certificates to better recognise and reflect our diverse community.”

Meanwhile, Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman earlier this month announced Queensland will outlaw sick sex offence “stealthing,” the non-consensual removal of a condom during sex.

Fentiman condemned the practice, experienced by gay and bi men and women, as rape.

She said Queensland will also adopt an affirmative model of consent in the suite of reforms to sexual violence laws.

