Queensland Government Passes Laws Making ‘Revenge Porn’ A Crime

Queenslanders convicted of sharing “revenge porn” could face jail time after the state government passed laws criminalising the non-consensual sharing of intimate photos.

Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said the legislation passed on Wednesday outlawed the “harmful behaviour colloquially known as revenge porn.”

But the legislation doesn’t use the term because “we know this conduct is so much more,” she said.

“Some would also argue that the term “revenge” implies wrongdoing on behalf of the victim, which may reinforce victim-blaming attitudes,” she said.

“The government recognises that the non-consensual sharing of intimate images covers a broad range of conduct, relationships, motivations and modes of distribution.

“We want offenders to know that this is more than unacceptable, it is a crime.

“We want victims to know that it is safe to come forward. They will not be blamed or shamed, they will be supported by the new laws.”

Anyone convicted of distributing or threatening to distribute intimate images or prohibited visual recordings of a person without their consent now faces up to three years in jail.

“The new laws also cover photoshopped images – where an image has been altered to look like a person is portrayed in an intimate way,” D’Ath said.

She said courts will also be able to order offenders to remove or delete images or videos.

In 2017, an Australian-first study found one fifth of the Australians surveyed have been victims of the non-consensual sharing of explicit photos or videos online.

Eleven percent of the 4274 people surveyed had an explicit photo taken of them without their consent, while 9% had been threatened with the image being made public.

But LGBTIQ people were hardest hit by the practice, the study found, with 36% of LGBTIQ participants reporting they were victims, compared to 21% of heterosexual participants.