Queensland gay play Fourteen is finally touring Australia

Conor Leach in the stage show Fourteen in 2022
Image: David Fell

The acclaimed gay coming-of-age play Fourteen is finally returning for a national tour two years after its Brisbane premiere.

Fourteen is the stage adaptation of writer Shannon Molloy’s memoir about growing up gay in Yeppoon in central Queensland in the 1990s. In the play, the gay student struggles to get through a year of self-discovery at his sports-mad, homophobic Catholic school.

Brisbane theatre pros Shake & Stir first adapted the heart-wrenching and uplifting show in 2022. Fourteen got great reviews on its sold-out run during that year’s Brisbane Festival.

Now more Aussies will finally be able to see it as the production goes on a national tour in April.

Fourteen will head to 20 venues across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, the ACT, South Australia, the NT and Tasmania. The stage production will also return to Brisbane in June.

Actor Conor Leach (above) will again play 14-year-old Shannon in the new national run.

Fourteen delicately balances trauma and humour

Shannon Molloy said seeing his story come to life on stage in 2022 was surreal but “a dream come true”.

“To be able to do this once was unbelievable. To hit the road and take it to towns and cities across the country, and coming home to Brisbane, is just incredible,” Shannon said.

He said the response to the premiere run was “very moving” and theatregoers “fell in love” with the world Shake & Stir created.

“I can’t wait for new audiences to come to see it, and for many to come again in Brisbane,” Shannon said.

Shake & Stir Artistic Director Ross Balbuziente described Fourteen as striking “a delicate balance between trauma and tribulation and the humour and heart that ultimately triumphed.”

“We owed it to Shannon – and anybody else whose experiences mirror his – not to shy away from the more triggering moments and challenging themes,” he said.

“But we also wanted to show the absolute power friendship and family can have on a 14-year-old.

“The production stays true to the era of Fourteen featuring plenty of ‘90s pop culture references and a mixtape of bangers from Shania Twain to J.Lo.”

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

