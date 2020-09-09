Queensland couple’s historic wedding suits immortalised in museum

The Queensland gay couple who made history with their same-sex wedding have donated their suits for a new Queensland Museum exhibition.

Craig Burns and Luke Sullivan made history with their ceremony just minutes after midnight on January 9, 2018. It was the first Queensland wedding on day one of same-sex marriage in Australia.

Now their suits, wedding certificate and other memorabilia will feature in a museum exhibition from next week.

The athletes married at a ceremony in the Tweed Coast Hinterland, close to the Queensland-New South Wales border, and made international headlines.

Craig (pictured above right) told QNews.com.au they were simply “in the right place at the right time” for the midnight wedding.

“Luke got a message from a friend asking if we had any wedding plans,” he said.

“At that time we were engaged, but we had no plans because it wasn’t legal yet.

“His friend asked if we were interested in being one of the first to get married. We thought it sounded like fun.

“She put us in touch with a wedding planner and celebrant who wanted to get involved. They gave us some decisions before they organised and planned it for us.”

In January this year, Craig and Luke celebrated their second anniversary.

“Now, when you talk about your partner, you can say ‘husband,'” Craig said.

“You don’t need to say, ‘It’s a dude, and I’m married to him.’ You get to say it in one word. It’s the best thing.”

Gay couple’s suits on display alongside 180 years of Queensland weddings in exhibition

Last year, the Queensland Museum asked Craig and Luke if they would donate their suits and other memorabilia to the social history collection.

“We didn’t expect that at all, but we’re so happy to be a part of it,” he said.

“It’s something that we’re both passionate about, educating people about same-sex relationships and our marriages.

“For ours to be part of the museum is very cool and very special. We’re so lucky.”

Queensland Museum Network CEO Dr Jim Thompson said the I Do! Wedding Stories from Queensland exhibition explores the “social and cultural changes associated with weddings over time”.

“The exhibition explores diverse stories of Queenslanders who celebrated this major milestone, the life-changing moment of marriage,” he said.

“Collecting, documenting and preserving items such as wedding garments and accessories [help us] tell the stories of marriage and weddings through the decades.”

The exhibition spans more than 180 years, from an 1800s wedding gown to more modern dresses and suits.

And thanks to Craig and Luke, the long-fought achievement of Australian marriage equality will be immortalised too.

I Do! Wedding Stories from Queensland opens on September 18 on Level 2 of the Queensland Museum. Details at the website here.

