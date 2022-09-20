Find out your fertility options with Queensland Fertility Group

Queensland Fertility Group (QFG) offers a comprehensive and supportive donor program to assist anyone needing donor eggs, sperm, or embryos, or even a surrogate to help them having a baby, writes Professor Hayden Homer (above).

How do I access donor sperm?

Sperm donation is becoming increasingly common nowadays, and you can use sperm donated by someone you know or select from our de-identified donors.

Whether using a known or unknown donor, I always recommend speaking to a fertility counsellor.

This way, all checks are in place, and you can have any legal questions answered before commencing treatment.

All donors at a fertility clinic undergo significant medical and genetic screening, and the sperm is quarantined for infectious diseases before being released for treatment.

What treatment options are available when using a sperm donor?

Treatment options include intrauterine insemination (IUI) or in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) with intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

For a female same-sex relationship, we often facilitate egg sharing.

This is where the eggs of one partner are collected to create embryos that are then transferred into the other partner to carry the baby.

Are international sperm donors the only option?

This is a common misconception and the short answer is ‘no’.

In Australia, there are local de-identified donors that are recruited via fertility clinics and listed on a register.

Both locally recruited de-identified donors, and international de-identified donors are available through QFG.

However, while you can still access overseas donors, there are different costs associated with local and international donors so ensure you get all the information upfront.

Queensland Fertility Group

55 Little Edward Street, Boundary Court, Spring Hill 4000

Phone 1800 111 483

Visit qfg.com.au

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.