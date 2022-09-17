The Queensland Council for LGBTI Health will say a final goodbye to its former home of 30 Helen Street at the end of the month.

For many years, the building in Teneriffe has housed the community-led health and wellbeing service, formerly the Queensland AIDS Council (QuAC), the Queensland Association For Healthy Communities (QAHC), and now the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health (QC).

In July, QC CEO Rebecca Reynolds announced the premises would be sold after the building suffered severe storm damage earlier this year.

Now on September 30, Reynolds and the QC team are inviting the community “to mark a moment in time and say goodbye” to the space.

“30 Helen Street has been a place of transformation and change for many of us, over many years,” Reynolds said.

“As we move on into the next phase of our organisation’s physical footprint, join us to farewell the histories that are held within #30.”

QC hosting final goodbye to 30 Helen Street on September 30

QC is inviting people to join them from 4pm-6pm on Friday, September 30. Guests will meet at QC’s new home at 22 Helen Street, Teneriffe.

Rebecca Reynolds told QNews.com.au the team will be joined by QC folks past and present, including some who were there when 30 Helen Street was purchased and the organisation moved in.

At 5pm that evening, celebrant Gai Lemon will host a special ceremony, with guests able to go into 30 Helen Street one last time and say goodbye to the space.

Reynolds urged anyone who wants to attend to RSVP to determine numbers by emailing info@qc.org.au by Wednesday, September 28.

Queensland Council for LGBTI Health expands regionally

Last weekend, QC held its first event, a Pride Tea Dance, at its new home at 22 Helen Street, Tenerife (below).

And following the move out of #30, the QC team are now also working to expand regionally, beyond Brisbane and Cairns.

The organisation are establishing new centres in Townsville, Gladstone and Toowoomba for the first time.

