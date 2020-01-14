Queensland Council for LGBTI Health expresses deep condolences

The Queensland Council for LGBTI Health (formerly the Queensland AIDS Council) wishes to express deep condolences at the death of Wilson Gavin in Queensland yesterday morning, following an incident with protests at a Drag Queen Story Time event.

Wilson’s death has affected many people who knew him personally and also many other people in the community, including many members of the LGBTI Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities.

Advertisements

We encourage anyone who is struggling to seek support. The Queensland Council for LGBTI Health has a list of confidential counselling and support services listed on its Facebook page.

At this time, it is also important to reflect on how we talk about suicide as a community. It is ok to talk about suicide, but what we say and how we say it can make a massive difference to people who may already be having suicidal thoughts.

If you would like to talk about suicide, first please take a look at the Conversations Matter resource that provides guidance on how to have safe and supportive conversations about suicide.

We encourage everyone to be especially mindful of using respectful language and not talking about methods, as this can place already vulnerable people at higher risk.

And please always share information about services, where people can get support including:

Qlife: 1800 184 527

Lifeline Australia: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.