Queensland AIDS Council to change name after community feedback

2020 is fast approaching and with a new decade, comes new challenges, and new opportunities to again tackle some of the challenges that have remained with us from the past.

QuAC has been actively working to create change for our communities for over 30 years, and we are ready to step in to the next decade with a plan that will help us to do that in better ways and in ways that have been informed by you, our communities of Queensland.

Advertisements

We have been listening to your challenges and your hopes, your wishes for your friends, families and families of choice, children and your mob and your communities and the role that you want us to play in that journey.

We are up for the challenge and we will begin to formalise our part of the journey next week, with our Annual General Meeting.

At that meeting, the members of the legal association that is QuAC, will be voting on a decision to change the organisation’s name.

While Queensland AIDS Council is steeped in history, our future needs to be shaped by a name that better fits and serves our communities in their entirety and rich diversities.

Our mission has not changed in that we want to be a place for your health, and for the health of all members of our Intersex and Lesbian Gay Bisexual Trans Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities in Queensland.

We want to be the place where you know you can come for consistent, relevant and reliable information and support for whatever is happening in your life.

We want to continue to be a part of the vibrant, proud and resilient set of people and communities that live and work across Queensland, and to be a part of the solutions to the challenges life sends our way.

We will be the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health (QC for short!). We’re still Your Council.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.