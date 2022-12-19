Queen’s lunch date wants Meghan paraded naked thru streets

Camilla, Queen Consort, enjoyed lunch last Wednesday with, among others, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson. Then on Saturday, The Sun published a piece by Clarkson about dreaming of seeing Meghan Markle paraded naked through the streets while crowds threw shit at her.

That’s the same Queen Consort who polishes her public image by advocating against domestic violence. Anyway, WTF! Why is the Queen of England lunching with two of the most hateful Meghan Markle haters out there? And that’s saying a bit. It takes a lot to top the pile of pile-ons.

Here’s what crusty homophobe Clarkson wrote.

We all know in our heart of hearts that Harold Markle is a slightly dim but fun-loving chin who flew Apache helicopter gunships in Afghanistan and cavorted around Las Vegas hotel rooms with naked hookers. But then along came Meghan, who obviously used some vivid bedroom promises to turn him into a warrior of woke.

And now it seems that she has her arm so far up his bottom, she can use her fingers to alter his facial expressions.

I actually feel rather sorry for him because today he’s just a glove puppet with no more control over what he says or does than Basil Brush.

Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.

At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her. Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.

As though we’d expect anything else from Jeremy Clarkson writing in the Murdoch-owned Sun.

Keep ya tiara on!

But gee golly whizz, keep ya tiara on! How’s the palace press office going to handle this?

We all know the British Royal family enjoy the services of a formidable press team. After all, just over two decades ago, Camilla was easily the most hated woman in Britain, the Commonwealth, and probably the world. But the palace press office turned that around. Peasants of long memory will remember that back then the now king committed to not making Camilla queen in order to marry her. However, the press office got to work and that all changed.

But what can they do this time?

Perhaps claim she didn’t notice Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson for the glare of her plundered diamonds?

Whatever. It’s going to be hard now to rebut claims that the palace orchestrated the Meghan Markle hatefest out of fear of her early popularity.

Maybe Charles should follow in the footsteps of King Cnut and order the tide to stop coming in.

