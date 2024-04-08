Nominate your local heroes for Brisbane’s Queens Ball Awards

Brisbane Pride has officially opened nominations for this year’s Queens Ball Awards, ahead of the 63rd annual gala event in June.

The Queens Ball is the longest-running continuous LGBTIQ event in the world. Brisbane Pride now hosts the glitzy gala each year inside Brisbane City Hall. This year, the event has been confirmed to return on June 29, 2024. Let the costume planning begin!

Each year, the Queens Ball honours numerous individuals, organisations and groups with awards for their outstanding achievements in Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ community.

“As we celebrate the vibrancy and achievements of our community, the Queen’s Ball Awards offer a platform to acknowledge the outstanding individuals and groups who have made significant contributions,” Brisbane Pride said.

“It’s an opportunity to shine a light on those who lead with love, fight for equality, and inspire through their actions.

The awards are a chance to celebrate those “who embody the spirit of our community” and “whose efforts and accomplishments deserve to be recognised.”

“The categories span across various fields of advocacy, artistry, volunteerism, and more. Every nomination counts in celebrating the heroes of our community,” Brisbane Pride said.

“Let’s come together to recognise and honour the pillars of our vibrant community.”

Today, Brisbane Pride confirmed the following fourteen award categories will be handed out this year and opened nominations.

First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award

Young Achievement Award

Activist of the Year

Ally of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Community Social Group

Community Support Group

Community Sporting Group

Artist of the Year

DJ of the Year

Drag Performer of the Year

Performer of the Year

Event of the Year

Venue of the Year

Visit the Brisbane Pride website to lodge your picks. Nominations for the 2024 awards close April 30.

‘The Queens Ball story is our story’

The Queens Ball was originally held on Tamborine Mountain in the Gold Coast Hinterland as a night of fun and frivolity at a time when being gay was illegal.

Last year, Brisbane Pride James McCarthy reflected on its history and paid tribute to the Ball’s founder Sybil Von Thorndyke.

James said seven years before New York’s Stonewall uprising, the Queens Birthday Ball was born.

“In a house on Mt Tamborine, a group of friends formed the Queens Birthday Ball, in the most conservative, repressive state in this country at the time,” he said.

“It was subversive, defiant, empowering and also an enormous personal risk.

“The Ball teaches us our greatest asset is each other. The Queens Ball’s story is our story.”

In 2023, 78er and longtime health advocate Dr Bernard Gardiner received the top honour, the Lifetime Achievement Award, at the 62nd annual event.

Later in the year, the Brisbane Pride Festival will return in September. Each year the festival brings together a month-long calendar of Pride events, including the Pride March through Brisbane and Fair Day.

Revisit the 2023 Queens Ball:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.