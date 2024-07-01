All the winners from the 63rd Queens Ball Awards

More than a dozen Queensland queer community advocates, performers and organisations have been honoured and celebrated at this year’s 63rd annual Queens Ball Awards.

Hundreds descended on Brisbane City Hall on Saturday evening for the 63rd annual Queens Ball, the Queensland LGBTQIA+ community’s glitzy night of nights.

Organised by Brisbane Pride and hosted by Chocolate Boxx and Paul Wheeler (above), the Ball is the longest-running continuous queer event in the world.

It’s a night not just to celebrate the achievements of the community but to also acknowledge the event’s history.

Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy highlighted the importance of the record when addressing those attending.

“The Queens Ball represents 63 years of struggle, triumph, love and defiance,” he said.

The night’s grand event was the announcement of the Queens Ball Awards winners.

James also revealed that they had 4,750 votes cast for the 226 nominees. Both of these were records for the event.

Bay Pride from Wynnum Fringe Festival was a big winner taking out three awards.

It took out Event of the Year while the event’s creative producer Callum Cantrill won the Young Achievement Award and artist director Tom Oliver won Ally of the Year.

The festival was targeted by a homophobic campaign last year which backfired with spectacular turnout on the day thanks to the hard work of organisers.

Drag legend wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Drag legend and Hall of Famer Betty Nature won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Betty has been the driving force behind the long-running CWC Cabaret, a fundraiser for people living with HIV that has been held for over 30 years.

In the hotly contested Drag Performer of the Year, Gayleen Tuckwood won the award ahead of more than 40 other nominees.

Community Support Group Free Mum Hugs won their category for the second year running while The Sportsman Hotel won Venue of the Year for the third time in a row.

See the full list of Queens Ball Award winners below:

First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award: Corey March

Activist of the Year: Helen Wheels

Ally of the Year: Tom Oliver

Young Achievement Award: Callum Cantrill

Community Social Group: Dykes on Bikes QLD

Community Support Group: Free Mum Hugs

Event of the Year: Bay Pride at Wynnum Fringe

Venue of the Year: The Sportsman Hotel

DJ of the Year: DJ Merlin

Artist of the Year: Dylan Mooney

Drag Performer of the Year: Gayleen Tuckwood

Volunteer of the Year: Imani Andersen

Community Sporting Group: Gay Skate Brisbane

Performer of the Year: Archie Arsenic

Lifetime Achievement Award: Betty Nature

PROUD Award: Justin Rosenberg

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.