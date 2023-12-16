Quality Television: The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls

What more could one ask for from quality television than British celebs getting naked. The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls brings us the likes of Princess Diana’s butler, Paul Burrell, footballer Ben Cohen, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s Ella Vaday (Nick Collier).

But The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls actually is quality television. The show promotes cancer awareness, specifically checking your bits for signs of cancer. All of the featured celebrities have been affected by the disease.

Paul Burrell

At 65, Princess Diana’s butler, I’m a Celeb regular Paul Burrell shows off his bum and crowbars his former employer’s name into every sentence. But it’s all for a good cause. The former butler and media celebrity underwent treatment for prostate cancer during the filming of the show.

Ella Vaday

Nick Collier, otherwise Ella Vaday from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season Three shows off fitness workouts on social media but says she struggles with body confidence.

“I think people would be surprised to find that out. But I’ve never been particularly comfortable going back to school days, in a changing room, for example. I hated that environment. I’m not into sports, so for someone like Ben Cohen who was used to a locker room, [he] doesn’t think about it. Whereas for me, and maybe it’s because I’m a gay man as well, I don’t tend to spend a lot of time naked with strangers in any aspect of my life.”

However, Ella/Nick participated in The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls in honour of his mother who underwent treatment for breast cancer and a mastectomy last year.

Ben Cohen

Former footballer and longtime queer ally Ben Cohen joined the show after raising money for cancer charities following his ex-wife’s diagnosis with cancer earlier this year.

The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls

