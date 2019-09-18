QuAC wishes Happy Pride, join us at Fair Day

QuAC wishes Happy Pride to everyone in our communities. We look forward to saying hello at the Pride March and Pride Fair Day. We are so excited to be part of the dazzling array of LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy activities during Brisbane Pride 2019.

Pride March

Join us as we march down Brunswick St to the QuAC marquee at New Farm Park.

We’ll be keeping the celebration, connections and conversations at Pride Fair Day.

We offer up a collective proud congratulations to all of our peer organisations and partners who have helped create an inclusive and diverse Pride month for everyone to enjoy in 2019.

2Spirits is coordinating an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy First Nations presence in the Brisbane Pride March.

They also have a marquee at Fair Day to host community Elders.

Don’t miss the great activities we have happening on Fair Day itself.

It’s all happening at the QuAC marquee with the mini-launch of the Boys of Balls OUT Bingo Calendar with some of the models, 2 rounds of Balls OUT Bingo with Candy Surprise and a ball boy.

If that’s not enough, catch the ‘Legends of Drag’ shows with Candy Surprise, Miss Synthetique, Yana Michelle and Anna Mae.

Celebrate pride in ageing with community elders, seniors and trailblazers – and younger supporters – by joining us for a relaxing cuppa and chat.

Rest your feet. Learn about the LGBTI Seniors Community Visiting Service, how it keeps our older community members included and connected.

Furthermore, learn how you might get involved.

Free Stuff

Art postcards from the Talking Heals suicide prevention campaign, the #comePrEPd POSE and WIN initiative.

suicide prevention campaign, the and initiative. free temporary tattoos, drink coolers, wristbands & condom packs.

Have your photos taken at the QuAC #comePrEPd table and you could win New Farm Cinema double movie passes.

The Clinic 30 staff will also be on hand to answer questions relating to STIs, treatments and other sexual health questions.

QuAC will also run the Gay Community Periodic Survey 2019 at Pride Fair Day.

Don’t worry – you’ll only be asked once. Our friendly recruiters will hand out Rainbow heart stickers, so they know who’s already been hit up.

And don’t forget, you can fill out your survey in the shady comfort of the survey tent!

Brisbane Pride Mental Health Connectors

Lastly, keep an eye out for the Brisbane Pride Mental Health Connectors at Fair Day. They’ll be easily identifiable by their special t-shirts.

They are a welcome addition to Fair Day for people looking for practical steps to building resilience, learning about support options, and connecting with others. QuAC and Brisbane Pride are proud partners in the Mental Health Connectors initiative.

There are so many fun activities on offer at Fair Day. Make sure you also check out our peers and friends at Open Doors, Rainbow Families, Wendybird and ALL the others!

QuAC appreciates the support of our community partner, Brisbane Pride Festival.

Let us say again to all our LGBTIQ individuals and communities – QuAC wishes you a Happy Pride.

