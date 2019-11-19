QuAC Annual General Meeting votes to change name

The Queensland AIDS Council (QuAC) will in the future be known as the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health (QC). This follows a membership vote and approval at the 2019 Annual General Meeting tonight.

QuAC conducted community consultation amongst our communities across the state in advance of the change. The consultation sought community feedback on both the name change and on the formulation of the organisation’s 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.

Events took place in Brisbane, Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, Toowoomba, Coolangatta and Hervey Bay. Further, the organisation invited online submissions from across the state.

Attendees spoke frankly about the valuable service QuAC has provided over many years. They also expressed concerns about areas where some felt let down. Finally, they spoke of their hopes for QuAC’s future role and the perennial issue of funding.

Qld’s premier LGBTIQ community organisation

For over 30 years, QuAC has been the premier organisation representing, supporting and advocating for our communities. QuAC has made Queensland a better place for the members of our communities.

Massive – though welcome – disruption to the organisation’s work arrived with first the development of Antiretroviral Therapy that reduced viral loads to undetectable. Then, the introduction of PrEP further changed the nature of the body’s role.

The Queensland AIDS Council has continually adapted to the needs of the changing environment in which it works and the time has come for a name change to better reflect the organisation’s ongoing role in our diverse communities.

QNews.com.au congratulates QuAC on their decision and looks forward to QC’s continuing contribution to our Queensland LGBTIQ communities.

