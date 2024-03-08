NSW

Qtopia Sydney’s heritage is on display

Heritage consultant Jonathan Bryant oversaw the facelift of the former Darlinghurst Police Station. Photo: Supplied.

Urbis’ Jonathan Bryant has breathed new life into the former Darlinghurst Police Station that will now house Sydney’s permanent museum of LGBTQIA+ education, memory and celebration.

Heritage consultant Jonathan Bryant oversaw the facelift of the 1899 heritage building that now houses Qtopia Sydney and opened to the public on February 24 for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival.

Byrant was approached by transgender woman and educator, Katherine Wolfgramme, who is a Qtopia Sydney Ambassador.

“Katherine is a great personal friend and a wonderful connector, and she put me in touch with Qtopia Sydney CEO, Greg Fisher,” Bryant told QNews.

“Greg was pitching to occupy a heritage listed building and I offered my team’s services.”

“The early stages of the project were pro bono, however it has flourished into an ongoing relationship where our Planning team has also joined me in supporting the project.”

Urbis were able to offer Planning and Heritage advice in record time to allow the temporary home of Qtopia in the Green Park Bandstand to open in time for World Pride and to allow Stage 2, which is the permanent Museum, to open in time for Mardi Gras 2024.

“Through innovative education participatory programs, Qtopia Sydney will provide transformative stories of LGBTQIA+ history and experiences to broaden the knowledge and perspectives of students, educators, and the general public,” Bryant said.

“I believe Qtopia Sydney benefited from having a highly professional company like Urbis by their side. It definitely gave their partners at the City of Sydney, Property NSW, and Create NSW a lot of comfort.

“I’ve always felt that I can bring my authentic self to work at Urbis. As a gay man and a Director at Urbis this was a real passion project for me and a way that I felt I could give back to my community!”

-Qtopia is now open to the publc from 10.30am-4.30pm on Wednesday to Sunday at the corner of Forbes and Bourke Street opposite the National Art School. Entry is free on Sundays and you can book tickets online.

Andrew M Potts

Andrew has been covering LGBTQIA+ issues for a range of publications in Australia over two decades and was the Asia-Pacific correspondent for global LGBTQIA+ news website Gay Star News.

