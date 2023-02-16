Qtopia Sydney celebrates 1 Million Dollar donation

The Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch Foundation today announced a $1 million donation to Qtopia Sydney. The donation saw the foundation recognised as the founding partner of the proposed queer museum.

Sarah Murdoch is a longtime friend of Qtopia Sydney board member Ian Roberts. She told The Daily Telegraph that Qtopia could represent the community in myriad ways.

“It is a safe place that educates, breaks down discrimination barriers, ignorance, it is a really important place that represents a huge community of people in all the myriad ways that they are.

“Pride is wonderful, and there is a lot of glitter, and a lot of sparkle, and we love our drag queens, but there is a deeper issue that needs to be talked about, understood and represented.

“All of those people that fought for rights, where are their stories? Who is telling their stories? Who is recording them? If we don’t do this, we are going to lose the most important stories and that would be a tragedy.”

Qtopia Sydney

During WorldPride, the Qtopia Sydney Hub at the Bandstand in Green Park, Darlinghurst, features an exhibition of queer history. Qtopia Sydney says the space “introduces Qtopia Sydney’s vision of a future Sydney LGBTQI+ Museum.”

However, Qtopia Sydney hopes to make the former Darlinghurst Police Station the museum’s permanent home. Qtopia Sydney CEO Greg Fisher said placing the museum in the former police station would liberate the property from its history. The action would also demonstrate respect for those punished and humiliated in the building for their queerness.

The former Darlinghurst Police Station must be liberated from the horror history of its past bashing and humiliation of queer people at the hands of Authority to become Qtopia Sydney’s permanent home – to forever tell our stories – rich in survival and celebration – to welcome all and to foster a more cohesive community.”

