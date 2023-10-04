Qtopia museum appoints Garry Wotherspoon as Lead Historian

The Qtopia Sydney museum that will document the LGBTIQA+ history of Sydney has announced that Garry Wotherspoon has joined the institution as its Lead Historian.

Wotherspoon is the author of the groundbreaking gay Sydney history City of the Plain: History of a Gay Sub-culture and was responsible for uncovering the prison cell letters of Andrew George Scott, AKA Captain Moonlite, Australia’s “gay bushranger” who was tried and executed just behind Taylor Square in 1880.

Qtopia will open in the former Darlinghurst Police Station in time for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival next year.

The keys to the police station were handed over to the museum earlier this month.

Once a site of oppression for the LGBTIQA+ community in NSW, including the 78ers who were arrested during the first Sydney Mardi Gras, organisers say the historical location will be “transformed into a symbol of advancement and diversity, sitting as it does at the gateway between Queer clubs, saunas, entertainment and business, and the cultural precinct encompassing National Art School and the Sydney Jewish Museum, Eternity Theatre and Oxford Street.”

Receiving almost $4 million in funding from the state government, NSW Premier Chris Minns said, “This initiative reflects our commitment to preserving and celebrating the diverse stories of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“By providing a dedicated space for education, reflection and artistic expression, these important narratives will be honoured, shared and become part of a lasting tribute that engages, educates and inspires many future generations to come.”

Qtopia Sydney has recently finalised the engagement of 12 curators, who under the stewardship of Lead Curator Liz Bradshaw, will have responsibility for presenting their unique perspective on twelve different themes that will be presented in the opening exhibition spaces.

This follows the engagement of Senior Educationalist Ruth Shipman, who along with the support of NSW Department of Education and the NSW Teacher’s Federation, is leading the delivery of meaningful educational programs, including pre and post excursion support for teachers, creating an exciting excursion that is also transportable for incursions and online delivery.

The museum will also feature a five-metre high memorial to the victims of the HIV epidemic which will be completed by January next year.

In acknowledging the NSW Government funding that has facilitated the work completed to date, Qtopia Sydney CEO Greg Fisher said, “Under the stewardship of our Chair Elaine Czulkowski and the Board, we are working with fervour toward our February 2024 opening.”



“We have been so well supported across the length and breadth of the community, and we are resolute in our commitment to take advantage of the national and international guests who visit in February to enjoy Mardi Gras.



“In opening our doors, we will present an inaugural world class exhibition of which the Queer community, our allies and indeed all Australians, can enjoy, learn from and embrace.”

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.