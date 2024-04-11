Qtopia announces The Loading Dock theatre season

Penpals: A New Queer Musical is one of the shows in the Loading Dock theatre's inaugural season. Photo: Supplied.

The Qtopia Sydney Queer Centre of History and Culture has announced the 2024 Season Program for The Loading Dock theatre which will run from April until December.

Qtopia Sydney lead curator Carly Fisher said Qtopia was “proud to be showcasing five world premieres, two NSW premieres, three shows that have completed a development this year and four shows touring from other parts of the country,” in announcing the program.

“We have stories that take place far overseas, deep in regional Australia, and [even] a story that takes place on our very block of Darlinghurst.”

First cab off the rank will be Toy Symphony by Michael Gow which is playing at Qtopia from 18-27 April.

This multi-award winning play is described as a “wrestle between the bastardry of being an artist and the sheer exhilaration of the creative act itself.”

Throughout the month of June, Qtopia will be home to Pride Fest and will showcase limited runs of exciting works from Australian artists including cabaret, drag, theatre and more.

From 3-6 July The Loading Dock will host Stage Fright Ein Kabarett – a comedic homage to Marlene Dietrich by Jude Bowler accompanied by Frankie Bouchier.

Expect mash ups of Dietrich originals with 20th century artists from Prince to Lou Reed.

Then from 10-27 July, acclaimed playwright Noelle Janaczewska brings The Past is a Wild Party to Qtopia.

This performance essay draws on influences from 19th century poet Amy Levy to the lesbian pulp fiction of the 1950s to mine the personal and historical power of lesbian representation.

Daniel Cottier’s Occasional Combustible Disaster comes to The Loading Dock from 31 July-10 August and is billed as a “hilarious and heartbreaking play [examining] the fallout inevitable in all nuclear families.”

Music returns to Qtopia with Little Triangle’s A Gay Escapade from 21-31 August which will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ experience through the works of gay American composer John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago) and his lifelong creative partner Fred Ebb.

Throughout September The Loading Dock will function as the Queer Hub for the Sydney Fringe Festival and promises to be an inclusive and welcoming haven for artists and audiences where diverse queer communities can be celebrated.

Then from 9-19 October The Queens City Of The South by Mark Salvestro will explore the dark queer history of the Cooma Gaol which was used as a prison for homosexual offenders from the 1950s before the decriminalisation of homosexuality in NSW.

Set in 1997, Penpals: A New Queer Musical (pictured) follows the story of Callie and Pearce, two young women on opposite sides of Australia who fall in love over the mail after they are brought together through a school program.

Written by Megan Robinson, organisers say this new Australian musical will have you “laughing and crying as it explores the heart and heartache of young queer relationships” during its theatrical run from 23 October to 9 November.

Saints Of Damour by James Elazzi is playing from 13 November to 1 December and is an epic story of love, migration and identity unfolding over decades and continents beginning in 1970s Lebanon where Pierre and Samir fall in love just as civil war breaks out.

Rounding off the 2024 theatrical season at The Loading Dock is STUCK by Kikki Temple from 4-14 December.

Fresh from a successful run at Midsumma, this bold new work explores what happens when a transgender woman and a neo-nazi find themselves trapped together in an elevator and the conversations they will be forced to have while they await rescue.

-For more information go to www.qtopiasydney.com.au/performances

