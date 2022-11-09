Qtopia and NAS collaborate for powerful World Pride installation

An upcoming installation will reflect on a significant period of Australia’s LGBTQIA+ history.

Qtopia Sydney and the National Art School (NAS) will collaborate to restage St Vincent’s Hospital’s Ward 17 South.

Ward 17 was Australia’s first dedicated HIV/AIDS unit and was open from 1984 to 2000.

“[Ward 17] was a haven for those who were very sick, who were dying and who were challenged with a situation that until most recently, no one had ever envisaged,” Qtopia Chairman David Polson said.

“The installation will tell a story of the very space that cared for so many. Steeped in hope, love, and sadly death.

“It was a place of deep humanity, where patients, the medical fraternity, and the community were centred.”

The installation will coincide with Sydney WorldPride 2023 and will feature archival objects, imagery, video, and audio to tell some of the stories from the ward.

‘The journey and obstacles the Queer community has faced and overcome’

NAS Director and Chief Executive Steven Alderton said he was thrilled to support Qtopia in this “incredibly important endeavour”.

“This partnership represents our ongoing commitment to our LGBTQIA+ communities,” Alderton said.

“Highlighting the many aspects of life in this city and in this instance, the trials, tribulations and the vibrant achievements of Sydney’s Queer Community.”

Mr Polson said Qtopia was incredibly grateful for NAS’ support of the project.

“This space will serve as a reminder of the journey and obstacles the Queer community has both faced and overcome in recent decades, particularly with its proximity to St Vincent’s where I, among many, was treated for HIV/AIDS,” he said.

The installation will be open from February 17 – March 5 2023 at NAS’ Darlinghurst campus.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.