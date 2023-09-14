QSpace LGBTIQA+ Practitioner needed in north-west Victoria

The QSpace network is seeking an LGBTIQA+ Practitioner to support the rainbow community in northwest Victoria.

Are you are a proud member or ally of the rainbow community and have experience in counselling diverse communities? If so, Qspace wants you to make a real difference in the lives of LGTBIQA+ people.

QSpace, in partnership with Anglicare Victoria and Drummond Street Services are searching for a part-time counselling specialist deeply committed to the well-being of rainbow community members in regional Victoria, specifically based in Mildura.

Working with QSpace means you can have a substantial and positive impact on the lives of many rainbow community members living in rural and potentially disadvantaged areas.

Current QSpace specialist and LGBTQIA+ therapist Andrew Macdonald emphasised the privilege of supporting individuals from the rainbow community through therapeutic counselling, drawing from his own experiences as a rainbow community member.

“As a rainbow community member previously bullied and had a pretty rough experience, knowing that I’m making a difference in the lives of these families or individuals fills my cup,” Andrew said.

“Of course, it is a challenging role, and sometimes the cup gets drained. However, it’s a really meaningful role and an inclusive organisation.”

Apply to be an QSpace LGBTQIA+ Practitioner

To apply, head to Anglicare Victoria’s careers page, click apply and submit your resume with a cover letter through the portal.

Find a detailed position description here: Mallee – LGBTIQA+ Practitioner

For more information, contact Andrew Macdonald at 03 5421 2021 or andrew.macdonald@anglicarevic.org.au.