QPS Apology: Commissioner meets with LGBTQIA+ community

On Sunday morning, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll attended a Brisbane Pride Inc event as part of the QPS’ commitment to delivering a formal apology to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer, Sistergirl & Brotherboy (LGBTIQ+SB) communities.

The Commissioner engaged with and listened to the lived experiences of LGBTQIA+ community members.

Brisbane Pride Inc described the event as “an important step in acknowledging the past and building future relationships based on respect and trust.”

Four speakers, including Brisbane Pride Inc President Rebecca Johnson, shared their first-hand experiences of structural injustices and traumas relating to the QPS.

“This is just the first step of a long journey of healing,” Rebecca said during the event.

I attended the private meeting along with other QNews representatives, which was held at the headquarters for Queensland Council for LGBTI+ Health (QC).

A bumpy road

For most of Queensland Pride’s history, Queensland Police officers joined the annual march out of uniform. A 25-year ban on wearing uniforms was lifted in 2015.

However, in 2021, Brisbane Pride Inc asked Queensland police to discontinue marching in uniform.

“In Queensland, there exists a long-term distrust of the Queensland Police Service amongst members of our community because of historical homophobia, abuse, police brutality and unsafe behaviours against LGBTIQ+ people and communities.

“Despite an apology from the Queensland Parliament for historic wrongs, the Queensland Police Service is yet to acknowledge or apologise for these past acts.”

The decision to ask officers to not march in uniform also followed concerns regarding the 2021 investigation into Queensland Police Officers for “sexist, racist and homophobic social media posts”.

Commissioner Carroll: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll concluded the gathering by delivering a personal apology:

“This is hard. It’s painful. It’s embarrassing,” Commissioner Carroll offered to those gathered.

“This should not have happened. I am so sorry.”

“It has been a bumpy road, but I’m glad we are able to work together with Brisbane Pride Inc to draw a line in the sand.”

“This process took time – but it needed to.”

The meeting marks the first step in Queensland Police Service’s commitment to issuing a formal apology to the LGBTIQ+ community.

