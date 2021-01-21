Sexy cabaret show Club Cremorne returning to QPAC

Cabaret fans rejoice! QPAC’s sexy and stunning stage show Club Cremorne is back by popular demand from next week.

The show premiered with a sold-out season last year, as one of QPAC’s first post-lockdown shows in their QPAC Unlocked program.

Advertisements

Now from Thursday January 28, Club Cremorne is back. The stage show transforms the intimate Cremorne Theatre into a world of laughs, lust, loops, and looseness.

Thrilling circus, kick-ass beats, sassy burlesque, and piercing comedy all collide in this sexy, 18-plus variety night.

Club Cremorne offers a true cabaret experience, complete with signature cocktails and nibbles.

Hilarious Brisbane comedian Damien Power will MC and and introduce Club Cremorne‘s lineup of artists.

Brisbane’s Tom Thum is a versatile beatbox guru. The fierce Jacqueline Furey (pictured left) is a bewitching burlesque star.

And Circus Company 2, featuring performers Chelsea McGuffin, Danik Abeshev (pictured right), and Phoebe Armstrong, are also back with their amazing acrobatics.

The new Club Cremorne series will also feature some exciting new acts. Poet and rapper Sachém laces his rhymes with personal stories touching on poignant social and cultural issues.

QPAC welcomes full house as COVID-19 restrictions ease

The Queensland government announced crowd restrictions on theatres and other venues would ease across Brisbane from 1am on Friday (January 22).

So for Club Cremorne from next week, QPAC can fill the Cremorne Theatre to 100 percent capacity under their COVID Safe Plan.

For your chance to win tickets to the show’s opening night, visit the QNews Facebook page. Terms and conditions apply.

Club Cremorne is at QPAC from January 28 to March 6, 2021. Tickets available at the QPAC website.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.