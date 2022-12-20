BLUSH is a sexy and subversive adult circus coming to QPAC

The performers in sexy and exhilarating adult circus BLUSH hope to show you some incredible routines you haven’t seen before in Brisbane this summer.

The award-winning “circus for grown-ups” brings a cast of world-class performers to the Cremorne Theatre at QPAC from January 5.

BLUSH director Elena Kirschbaum said the idea behind the show was to make a sexy circus cabaret that’s “fun, spectacular and a great night out”.

“Circus is a really fantastic medium for storytelling,” Kirschbaum said.

“Our six-person cast all do multiple acts in really diverse genres and styles. As well as circus we have dance, burlesque and live singing and more.

“We use all those styles to tell those stories through movement, music and the engagement and relationships between the performers on stage.

“We all had really similar ideas about how we wanted to represent sex, relationships, sexuality and gender expression on stage.”

BLUSH‘s incredible acts include lush operatic cabaret, gravity-defying acrobatics, daredevil fire-spinning, a Cyr wheel love story and more.

The adults-only circus has previously won Best Circus at Adelaide Fringe in 2020, as well as Best Circus honours at Adelaide Fringe 2018 and Fringeworld 2019.

The show is now in its sixth year in Adelaide, and they’ve also taken the show overseas to Edinburgh. Some of the talented performers coming to QPAC in January have been with the show for a while.

“They put so much into the show too creatively and over time touring around the world,” Kirschbaum said.

“We’ve created and refined a real wealth of material for the show over the last few years.”

BLUSH has brought together ‘best of the best’ routines

This summer, the BLUSH cast includes Christine Ibrahim, Paul Westbrook, Jessie McKibbin, Sophie Seccombe, Chris Carlos and Lyndon Johnson.

“For BLUSH, there’s aerial routines, like trapeze and straps, and a number of acrobatic acts. Some of our cast are world-class acrobats,” director Elena Kirschbaum said.

“We’ve got a hula hoops routine that I can almost guarantee you’ve never seen done like this before.

“We have a really tremendous live singer, who has such a broad range, everything from opera to jazz to contemporary numbers.”

Kirschbaum explained QPAC’s stage gives BLUSH the logistical freedom to pick the “absolute best” routines from their repertoire.

“For Blush, we’re keeping the acts shorter to keep the show really fast-paced,” she said.

“We pack a lot of routines into the show, and it’s constantly changing from one moment to the next.

“On the QPAC stage, we aren’t sharing space with others like we would inside a Spiegeltent at a festival.

“So we have the freedom to pick and choose the absolute best of the best routines for the show. We’ve chosen all the acts we think will make the best performance possible.

“Even for people who’ve seen this show before, there’ll be some new things in there. It’s the absolute best version of the show that we can put on.”

BLUSH opens at QPAC on January 5. Tickets are on sale now.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.