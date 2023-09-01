QNews Winter Pride Day 3: Onesie in a Million

Follow QNews as we join our friends and neighbours at Winter Pride in Queenstown. A week of on and off-mountain festivities celebrating the LGBTIQ+ community with love, diversity, visibility, safety, and inclusion, thanks to Winter Pride ’23 and Booking.com.

As we hit the halfway mark for QNews’ trip to Queenstown, Winter Pride has already exceeded my expectations. In my experience as a gay man, some queer festivals can unfortunately feel exclusionary, and gatekeep their own community. My experience of Winter Pride has been the complete opposite of those. Meeting new people every day, who are more than eager to chat. Joining a rainbow group who you just met on the mountain for a ski run. Sharing pre-drinks with new friends in your hotel room. Running into old friends you haven’t seen in a while. Winter Pride has done such a wonderful job fostering an inclusive and friendly environment. I can already see why people come back year after year.

So far, my absolute highlight of the trip was Onesie Day at Cardrona Alpine Resort. While being a bit of a trek from Queenstown (1.5-hour bus ride), there is plenty to entertain. Driving through the rolling hills, the towering mountains of Otago never ceased to amaze – and we aren’t even at Cardona Alpine Resort yet!

A classic ski resort with panoramic views of the Otago region, boasting wide open trails perfect for beginner skiers and boarders. Intermediate-to-expert ski bunnies can also enjoy their world-class terrain park. I’ll have to let others talk about these terrain parks, as I opted out due to my last painful experience with a terrain park in Canada (trying to show off for a boy, embarrassingly enough). Donning my equal parts cozy and equal parts nerdy AF Umbreon onesie, I joined in on the procession of whimsical characters. My personal favourite outfits were Mario, Cookie Monster, two Pikachu’s, an inflatable T-Rex, and a Rainbow Cock (rooster).

Mountain-tops and ski bottoms

The best part of the day was when 12:30pm hit. Winter Pride goers gathered at the top of McDougall’s Express Condola (a chairlift *slash* gondola, and not the other way around). A pop-up DJ booth and bar welcomed everyone at the peak, with dancing, drinks, and cushy seats on the snow. Here we celebrated Winter Pride on top of the world and we felt like it! The most endearing moment of the day was when a group of local kids with their ski instructors asked for rainbow flags to wear. They even joined in and had a little dance to the DJ’s pumping music. #wholesome.

After a day of combining two of my favourite things (comfortable clothing and snowboarding), I headed back to the Crowne Plaza to get myself dolled up for a night of talent and debauchery.

First up on my evening’s agenda, it’s SHOWTIME! I strap myself in for an evening of drag, dance, song, burlesque, and an overall camp time at Queenstown’s Got Talent. With a star-studded cast, including Brisbane Queens, Beverley Kills, Vollie LaVont and Mandy Moobs, hosts Nova Starr and Miss Geena welcomed a plethora of talent to the stage. Big shootouts to Hugo Grrrl, Sashay Chante, Jimi The Kween, Frothy LaFrouFrou, and the Remarks Dance Crew for blowing the audience away! Queenstown’s can certainly say one thing for sure, it’s got TALENT!

MSM and WLW Parties all ’round!

To wrap up my evening, it’s time to move on to the debauchery. Of course by that we mean Winter Pride’s infamous Underwear Party at Lone Star for MSM (men who have sex with men). With the titular theme of “Underwear,” I was sure able to rustle up something to wear (or rather not wear). Among a sea of bodies, with varying levels of semi-nudity, this was the party to be at. A night with raging dancefloor, drinks flowing and a cheeky backroom for those who enjoy “extra-curricular activities.”

For all the ladies who love the ladies, don’t worry – they had their own plans. They were enjoying a Ladies Night WLW (women who love women) party over at Zephyr. An event that I can imagine is the dream for many a woman – straight or queer.

With the final weekend of Winter Pride upon us, they have saved the best events for last. The Pride Night Ski on Coronet Peak, a unique event for ski resorts. The final parties for Winter Pride, Leather and Lace, the Propaganda Snowball and Disco Daddy. Not to forget a quintessential pride Drag Brunch Club and the Trans and Allies Cocktails with our LGBTTQI+ family.

